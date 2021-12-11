NYCFC’s Medina pelted by beer can in MLS Cup goal celebration (video)

No sooner had New York City FC’s Valentin Castellanos snapped the MLS Cup Final to life with a goal — admittedly aided by Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark — the focus went right back to ugliness.
A foul-heavy, rain-drenched first half in Oregon saw Castellanos nod set-piece service under a slow-to-react Clark, giving NYCFC a 1-0 breakthrough away from home.
But NYCFC teammate Jesus Medina soon ended up prone on the turf after being struck in the face by a partially-filled beer can thrown from the Providence Park crowd.
A chaotic half with more fouls than shot attempts (12-10), Maxi Moralez’s back post service was headed home and the NYCFC players met on the end line to celebrate their away opener.
A late-arriving Medina then took the can to the face, and required treatment from the trainers. The contact occurs about 15 seconds into this video:
