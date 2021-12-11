NYCFC’s Medina pelted by beer can in MLS Cup goal celebration (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No sooner had New York City FC’s Valentin Castellanos snapped the MLS Cup Final to life with a goal — admittedly aided by Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark — the focus went right back to ugliness.

A foul-heavy, rain-drenched first half in Oregon saw Castellanos nod set-piece service under a slow-to-react Clark, giving NYCFC a 1-0 breakthrough away from home.

[ MORE: Three things we learned from Norwich vs Man United ]

But NYCFC teammate Jesus Medina soon ended up prone on the turf after being struck in the face by a partially-filled beer can thrown from the Providence Park crowd.

A chaotic half with more fouls than shot attempts (12-10), Maxi Moralez’s back post service was headed home and the NYCFC players met on the end line to celebrate their away opener.

A late-arriving Medina then took the can to the face, and required treatment from the trainers. The contact occurs about 15 seconds into this video:

Follow @NicholasMendola