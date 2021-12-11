Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez will not want to see this clip back.

But it is going to be shown again and again and again. For all of the wrong reasons.

Jimenez was booked in the first half of Wolves’ trip to Manchester City on Saturday, as he clipped Rodri multiple times and fouled him from behind.

Referee Jon Moss gave Raul Jimenez a yellow card for that foul in first half stoppage time.

What happened next was the shocking part.

Shocking second yellow card

Man City went to take a quick free kick and Jimenez stood in the way, then stuck his leg out from a yard away to block the free kick as it was taken.

That is an automatic yellow card, and he had received two yellows in a matter of seconds to be sent off.

Wolves’ bench and players were shocked at the decision from Moss, but what was Jimenez doing!?

You can question whether or not the first challenge warranted a yellow card, but after being booked you just cannot block a free kick like that.

Take a look at the video above to see Jimenez pick up two yellow cards in quick succession.

