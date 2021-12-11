Ronny Deila does push-ups in underwear after MLS Cup win (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ronny Deila made waves with fans in his home of Norway when he stripped down to his underwear in front of supporters after avoiding relegation with Stromsgodset just under a decade ago.

He repeated the feat in Portland on Saturday after NYCFC beat the Timbers in penalties to win the club’s first MLS Cup after 120 minutes ended 1-1.

[ MORE: NYCFC wins MLS Cup ]

Deila removed his shirt and implored the fans to up the noise before taking off his pants and then doing pushups in front of the MLS Cup.

In doing so he was delivering upon a promise he made to New York, and this feat was just as good as dodging the drop.

Quite a personality on the coach who won silverware in Scotland with Celtic and Norway with Stromsgodset before making the move across the Atlantic Ocean to help guide the Big Apple club to its first major trophy.

Ronny Deila is a man of his word. #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/LeakynVPVb — Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) December 11, 2021

Follow @NicholasMendola