UEFA have released a statement on Tottenham vs Rennes, as European soccer’s governing body say the postponed Europa Conference League game will now not be played.

After Spurs announced they could not play the match on Thursday due to a COVID-19 outbreak among their players (eight players and five staff members tested positive), the game was postponed.

Spurs’ Premier League game against Brighton on Sunday has also been postponed, and their trip to Leicester next week is also in doubt.

Rennes had already traveled to London and were not happy with the decision to call the game off at short notice, while both teams have been working with UEFA to reschedule the game for before the deadline of Dec. 31 2021, but an agreement could not be reached.

Here is the statement from UEFA on Tottenham vs Rennes, as several options are now open and the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body will decide the outcome.

What did UEFA say?

“Following a COVID-19 outbreak in the team of Tottenham Hotspur FC ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match against Stade Rennais FC, scheduled to take place on 9 December 2021 in London, the match could not take place.

“In accordance with Annex J of the UEFA Europa Conference League regulations, UEFA, in cooperation with the two clubs tried to find a viable solution in order to reschedule the match, so as to ensure the group stage could be completed accordingly.

“Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found. As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the above-mentioned competition regulations.”

How will this impact Spurs?

Well, the most likely outcome is that Rennes are handed a 3-0 goal win. UEFA’s rules state that if the game cannot be rearranged, then the team which could not play the game must forfeit.

If this is the case, that would mean Spurs are knocked out of the Europa Conference League and Vitesse Arnhem would go through in second place and reach the playoff round. Rennes are already through as Group G winners, so this game does not matter for them.

The other options are UEFA extending the period for the game to be played, as they could play the game in January 2022 (if possible) or deciding if Rennes were at fault for not being flexible enough with their schedule and handing Spurs the win.

Antonio Conte will want to win every game he can, and win a trophy in his first season at Spurs, but the fact they may have more days off in the new year and more time to work on the training ground may work out better in the long run.

Conte will have extra time to get his tactics across to Spurs’ players and they can mount a top four push without the distraction of European action in midweek. Cynics out there will say this scenario is exactly what Spurs were planning all along…

