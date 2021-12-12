Burnley vs West Ham final score: 3 things we learned

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley vs West Ham: The Clarets and Hammers battled crossed the ball for 90 minutes before agreeing on a 0-0 draw at Turf Moor on Sunday.

The result leaves West Ham (28 points) 4th in the Premier League table, now just one point clear of Manchester United. Arsenal sit 6th and Tottenham, with two games in hand, are 7th, one and two points behind, respectively. Burnley (11 points) remain 18th, two points out of safety in 17th.

Burnley vs West Ham final score, stats, results

Final score: Burnley 0, West Ham 0

Goal scorers: Burnley (None), West Ham (None)

Shots: Burnley 9, West Ham 16

Shots on target: Burnley _____, West Ham _____

Possession: Burnley 40%, West Ham 60%

3 things we learned – Burnley vs West Ham

1. Disappointing draw for West Ham: There’s no two ways about it, West Ham must have all three points from any game against a bottom-three side, if they are to remain in the top-four race for the duration of the season. From the high of beating Chelsea 3-2 a week ago, to drawing Burnley on Sunday, it’s two steps forward and two steps back.

2. More crosses than passes, it seemed: Virtually every notable scoring chance came as a result of a cross or set-piece service. West Ham enjoy plenty of success from pumping crosses into the penalty area under normal circumstances, but the ball just seems to spend (significantly) more time in the air when Burnley are involved. It was the same at the other end of the field, though far less frequently and dangerously.

3. A point is a point is a point: Burnley will continue waiting for their second win of the Premier League season, but it’s hard to argue that taking a point off a top-four side, no matter how dire the performance, isn’t a fantastic result. It’s a game from which they would have likely expected zero points, getting the one took some heavy lifting.

Man of the Match: Nick Pope – 3 saves + 1 kick in the mouth = a hard-earned clean sheet for Burnley’s goalkeeper.

Burnley vs West Ham highlights

Craig Dawson, Dwight McNeil come together in penalty area (VAR review)

VAR review of a potential penalty. The penalty was not given. #BURWHU #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/doO2yCCqHb — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 12, 2021

[ VIDEO: PL highlights ]

Said Benrahma nearly makes it 1-0, but Nick Pope saves (video)

Great save by Nick Pope! West Ham are applying the pressure. 📺: NBCSN #BURWHU #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/ZnaMDMDPlN — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 12, 2021

