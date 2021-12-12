Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Burnley hopes to rebound from a disappointing loss when it hosts a West Ham it hopes will be weary from midweek action and perhaps overlooking of the Clarets at Turf Moor (watch live, 9am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium ).

West Ham is navigating Thursday action in the Europa League and coming off a brutal run of fixtures that saw them surprise Liverpool and Chelsea but lose to Wolves and Man City while drawing Brighton.

And so the Irons remain fourth but will see this match as a must-win given its ambitions, standing, and the fixtures around the league promising more points than upsets for the teams around West Ham on the table.

Burnley, however, is freshly stung by Newcastle following a five-match unbeaten run that saw a first win of the season. The Clarets have 10 points at sit 18th, the same amount of points as Newcastle and Norwich City with a match-in-hand. Watford has three more points than the Clarets, and there are three teams with six more points than Burnley.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs West Ham.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

Burnley is without Maxwel Cornet and that’s just a huge loss for the Clarets as he’s become their most important player. Ashley Barnes and Dale Stephens are out, while Ben Mee is back.

📋 Today's Clarets to take on @WestHam 🔥 Ben Mee returns to captain this afternoon's side whilst Jay Rod partners Chris Wood in attack 💥#BURWHU | @SpreadexSport | #UTC pic.twitter.com/mrGhH8Xqkc — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 12, 2021

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

The Irons are without Aaron Cresswell againt, while Ben Johnson, Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, and Ryan Fredericks are all out. Masuaku starts at left bakc, with Diop and Dawson at center back.

Prediction

West Ham has mostly handled its business in matches it’s supposed to win or draw this season, and the wins over Liverpool and Chelsea mean it’s time to expect the Irons to deliver results more often than not. And David Moyes will not be taxing his regular starters too much against Zagreb, although some stars will certainly play In a home tilt (Nikola Vlasic may be a good bet to score against a powerful team from his home country). Look for Burnley to test the Irons but ultimately come up short without Cornet — Burnley 1-2 West Ham.

