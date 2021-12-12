Chelsea vs Leeds final score: Penalties galore in five-goal thriller

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LONDON — As the rain poured down in west London, Chelsea vs Leeds was as chippy and fiery as you’d expect, as the Blues fought back to secure a big comeback win in the 94th minute.

Leeds went ahead through Raphinha’s penalty kick, but Chelsea fought back with goals either side of half time from Mason Mount and Jorginho (from the penalty spot).

Joe Gelhardt then equalized for Leeds after jumping off the bench, but Jorginho scored a 94th minute penalty to secure the win and send the home fans wild.

There were nerves throughout from Chelsea’s fans given their recent performances, but their team dug deep and showed plenty of character to get the win. Even if Thomas Tuchel admitted they were ‘lucky’ to get all three points.

With the win Chelsea move on to 36 points to keep their title bid on track, while Leeds remain on 16 point and are hovering just above the relegation picture.

Chelsea vs Leeds final score, stats

Chelsea 3-2 Leeds

Goals scored: Raphinha 28′, Mount 42′, Jorginho 58, Gelhardt 83′, Jorginho 90+4′

Shots: Chelsea 16, Leeds 12

Shots on target: Chelsea 6, Leeds 5

Possession: Chelsea 58, Leeds 42

Three things we learned from Chelsea vs Leeds

1. Nervy Chelsea get the job done: This was the kind of result which wins you the title. The performance wasn’t, but Thomas Tuchel will be happy with the character his side showed. Chelsea were sloppy on the ball and left themselves exposed on the break too often, which they’ve done in recent games against West Ham and Zenit too. Defensively they have to improve but the Blues found a way to dig deep and get a win.

2. Leeds their own worst enemies: They played really well but Marcelo Bielsa will be fuming with some individual errors. Raphinha was excellent but his silly lunge on Rudiger was needless (he received zero handshakes on the bench when he was subbed off in the second half), while Klich just had to stand up and not give Rudiger a chance to go down to win a second penalty. Leeds put themselves under needless pressure for the first goal they conceded too, but box-to-box they matched Chelsea. Leeds pretty much beat themselves at Chelsea.

3. 2 out of 3 penalties correct: Alonso’s foul on James was legit, so to was Raphinha’s on Rudiger but the final, decisive, penalty was questionable. Klich did catch Rudiger in the back but the contact was limited. Once the referee had given the penalty kick, it was tough for VAR to overturn it.

Man of the Match: Antonio Rudiger – Drove forward time and time again out of the back and won two penalty kicks. Strangely, Chelsea looked to him to create from the back and he looked like their most dangerous player.

Leeds take deserved lead

After a tight, tense start, Leeds had the first big chance of the game.

Raphinha’s whipped free kick forced a good stop from Edouard Mendy at his near post, as Leeds were holding their own.

The visitors then took the lead as Daniel James skipped free of Marcos Alonso and the Spanish left back carelessly slid in and gave away a clear penalty kick.

Raphinha dispatched it calmly past his former Rennes teammates Edouard Mendy to give Leeds the lead.

Chelsea break through

Right before half time Mason Mount equalized as Leeds were punished for an error.

Illan Meslier’s sloppy pass out of the back put Stuart Dallas under pressure, and Alonso nipped in, surged forward and crossed as Mount flicked home at the near post.

Meslier did superbly to deny Kai Havertz before the break, as the German forward was played in but Leeds’ goalkeeper. made amends for his error.

VAR plays big role

Dan James almost got free on the counter but Thiago Silva got his positioning spot on, as Leeds took the game to Chelsea.

Rudiger wanted a penalty kick after Raphinha caught him as he lunged in, and after a VAR check, the referee awarded a spot kick. Jorginho slotted it home to send the home fans wild.

Raphinha still caused havoc at the other end s he was played in but Mendy saved well, however the offside flag went up against the Brazilian winger. Tyler Roberts forced Mendy into a comfortable save, as Leeds had a good go late on.

Late drama galore

Joe Gelhardt jumped off the bench and equalized for Leeds, as Tyler Roberts crossed and the youngster made an instant impact to send the away fans wild.

Just when it looked like Leeds had snatched a point, Chelsea won it.

The ball was played in to Antonio Rudiger and Mateusz Klich caught him in the box, as another penalty kick was awarded.

Jorginho slotted home to win it for Chelsea, as Stamford Bridge went bonkers and a huge brawl broke out between the players as the full time whistle went.

