Chelsea vs Leeds: The Blues bounced back from an unexpected hiccup last weekend, but Marcelo Bielsa and Co. gave them a scare at Stamford Bridge. on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

The Blues needed to get back on track after some shoddy defensive displays, while Leeds are scrapping at the wrong end of the table as injuries hit him hard.

There is no love lost between Chelsea and Leeds historically, and this was an intense tactical battle between Thomas Tuchel and Marcelo Bielsa on the sidelines, let alone among the players on the pitch and the fans in the stands.

Here is everything you need from Chelsea vs Leeds as this five-goal thriller had it all.

Chelsea vs Leeds, live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Stamford Bridge

Analysis and reaction from players and managers on the way…

Thomas Tuchel admits that Chelsea were ‘lucky’ to win but praises their fighting spirit. Tuchel loved the ‘intense’ clash and called the comebacks from 1-0 and 2-1 down to win ‘impressive’ as the Chelsea boss seems happy enough.

Marcelo Bielsa believes Leeds deserved a draw, at least, for their performance. You can’t really argue with that. He adds that this display gives Leeds hope heading into a more winnable run of fixtures coming up. “We recovered the version of our team that allows us to compete with the best.”

Here are my thoughts from the press box here at Stamford Bridge.

FULL TIME: That was not pretty, but Chelsea get the win that keeps them in the title hunt. That is harsh on Leeds, who probably deserved a point. Huge brawl at the final whistle too. Mayhem.

GOALL!!! Another penalty kick as Klich caught Rudiger in the box and Jorginho slots home his second penalty of the game to put Chelsea 3-2 up. Wild scenes here at the Bridge in the 94th minute. This game has had it all.

GOALLLL! Leeds equalize with seven minutes to go. The substitute Joe Gelhardt taps home. What a cross from Tyler Roberts. Leeds deserve that equalizer! 2-2.

Leeds having a real go here after going behind. Raphinha and Roberts go close, and Chelsea are struggling to create chances or get the ball.

“You’re not singing anymore!” is the chant from the Chelsea fans to the Leeds supporters. Getting lively here on the pitch and in the stands.

PENALTY KICK, GOAL! Rudiger wants a penalty kick after Raphinha caught him as he lunged in, and after a VAR check, referee Chris Kavanagh awards a spot kick. Jorginho sends Meslier the wrong way. 2-1 to Chelsea!

Bright start to the second half here at Chelsea. Leeds pushing to go back ahead. Dan James got free, but Thiago Silva got his angles correct to cut out the danger. He used all of his experience there.

HALF TIME: What an open, entertaining game here at Chelsea. Leeds needed that half time whistle to blow, as Chelsea were well on top after falling behind. 1-1. Game on!

SAVE! Right on half time Chelsea almost took the lead, as Kai Havertz was played in but Illan Meslier did well to save with his feet. Chelsea have finally got going.

Chelsea’s players look rattled after that Leeds goal, and Reece James launched into a tackle that could have earned him more than a yellow card. Frustration in the air here at Stamford Bridge.

GOALLLL! Leeds are ahead. Marcos Alonso took out Daniel James with a silly lunging tackle in the box and Raphinha calmly slotted home the penalty. A quick VAR check confirmed the decision on the pitch. Leeds actually deserve the lead.

Raphinha almost catches out Mendy with a cheeky free kick to the near post, but the Chelsea goalkeeper saves well.

Lively start in the rain here in London (I know, you’re shocked it’s raining here too…) as Leeds have gone close through Raphinha, while Timo Werner is causing Luke Ayling plenty of problems. No big chances yet, though.

Hello from west London! Thank you for joining me on this rather pleasant early December afternoon in England’s capital city. So, what on earth are we going to see from Chelsea today?

Plenty of goals in their recent games, and plenty of defensive mistakes too which is very unlike them under Thomas Tuchel. Marcelo Bielsa is missing some key players, but there is a whiff of an upset in the air here…

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: N’Golo Kante (knee), Ben Chilwell (knee) (knee), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Robin Koch (illness), Patrick Bamford (ankle), Kalvin Phillips (thigh), Rodrigo (heel), Liam Cooper (hamstring), Pascal Struijk (hip)

Preview

The 3-2 defeat to West Ham United came as a bit of a surprise given that Chelsea were unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games, though not completely out of nowhere after slumping to disappointing 1-1 draws against Burnley and Manchester United. With seven points dropped across their last five fixtures, Chelsea’s three-point lead atop the Premier League table has disappeared, as they find themselves 3rd, two points back of Manchester City and one behind Liverpool, heading into matchweek 16. Notably, the clean sheets have been harder to come by during the downturn, with just one in five games compared to seven in their first 10 games.

As for Leeds, things are beginning to turn around after six games without a victory to start the season, but is it happening quickly enough for Bielsa to avoid serious scrutiny and questions about his continued employment? While they have lost only one of their last seven Premier League games, they have also only won two during that same period. Furthermore, the performances have been all over the board, ranging from terrible defending with gung-ho attacking, to risk-averse defending and hardly a peep going forward. Leeds are a side currently without an identity, and a whole host of key first-choice players.

Prediction – Chelsea vs Leeds

The opening 15 minutes will reveal quite a lot. Leeds will likely be quick out of the starting gate, while Chelsea look to get a stranglehold through possession and quick pressing. Advantage to Chelsea, because that’s right where they want Leeds. Chelsea 2-0 Leeds.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leeds, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

