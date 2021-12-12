Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Crystal Palace vs Everton: Both the Eagles and Toffees will be hoping to turn around their own poor run of results when they meet at Selhurst Park on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Under new manager Patrick Vieira, Crystal Palace enjoyed a seven-game unbeaten run from mid-September to late-November (though, they won just two of the seven), but three straight defeats to Aston Villa, Leeds and Manchester United, with just one goal scored, has brought the Eagles much closer to earth.

Everton, on the other hand, aren’t long off an eight-game winless skid of their own (0W-2D-6L) before beating Arsenal last time out to keep manager Rafa Benitez in the job for this, the 16th matchweek of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Crystal Palace vs Everton this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Joachim Andersen (thigh), James McArthur (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (achilles)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh) Yerry Mina (thigh), Salomon Rondon (hamstring), Tom Davies (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Crystal Palace (+125) | Everton (+230) | Draw (+215)

Prediction

Injuries continue to hamper Everton, who haven’t had start striker Calvert-Lewin available in nearly three months and have score multiple goals just twice in their last nine games. That’s something of a weakness matching up with Crystal Palace’s strength, and that’s a big advantage to the home side. Crystal Palace 2-0 Everton.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Everton, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 am ET Sunday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

