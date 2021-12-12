Leicester vs Newcastle final score: Foxes demolish Magpies

Leicester vs Newcastle was a routine win for the home side, as the Foxes snapped out of their recent slump to pile more pressure on the Magpies.

A contentious penalty kick from Youri Tielemans put Leicester ahead in the first half, while Patson Daka added a second early in the second half.

Late on Tielemans then scored his second and Leicester’s third and James Maddison added a fourth to put the result beyond doubt.

After their recent defensive mishaps and their exit from the UEFA Europa League in midweek amid plenty of absentees through illness and injuries, this was a very impressive win for Leicester.

The win moves Leicester on to 22 points for the season, while Newcastle remain on 10 points and in the bottom three.

Leicester vs Newcastle final score, stats

Leicester 4-0 Newcastle

Goals scored: Tielemans 38′, Daka 57′, Tielemans 81′, Maddison 85′

Shots: Leicester 8, Newcastle 12

Shots on target: Leicester 5, Newcastle 3

Possession: Leicester 47, Newcastle 53

Three things we learned from Leicester vs Newcastle

1. Foxes overcome more defensive injuries: Jonny Evans going down injured early on was the last thing Brendan Rodgers wanted to see, but the Foxes dealt with his absence well. Ndidi had a few shaky moments as he tried to overplay after he moved to center back, but Leicester looked solid defensively (aside from Castagne’s poor back pass which almost went in) and back to their old selves. The main thing Rodgers will be wishing for this Christmas is for his injury-hit defense to get healthy.

2. Maddison lucky to get penalty: It was the turning point in the game and Maddison was very lucky to win a penalty. The ball was played in to him and his eyes lit up. He flicked his leg out as he went down, and he made sure there was contact with Lascelles’ dangling leg. In a weekend dominated by penalty kicks in the Premier League, this was one of the most dubious. Maddison knew what he was doing and although there was contact, he certainly made the most of it.

3. Newcastle devoid of ideas: The most disappointing thing about this result for Eddie Howe is that Newcastle looked devoid of any attacking threat. Aside from some Allan Saint-Maximin dribbling they never looked that dangerous and Howe started ASM, Wilson, Almiron and Joelinton in attack. The fact their four best attackers couldn’t create much together will be very worrying for Newcastle.

Man of the Match: Youri Tielemans – On his return from injury, he scored twice and dictated the tempo of the game from midfield. What an incredible player he is. Leicester have missed him so much. With a goal and two assists, Maddison was pivotal too.

Foxes overcome another injury

Leicester were dealt another injury blow early on as Jonny Evans went down holding his hamstring.

Wilfred Ndidi went back to center back, with Boubakary Soumare coming on in midfield.

Newcastle were lively on the counter but Maddison came closest to opening the scoring, as his free kick flicked the roof of the net on its way over the bar.

A Maddison free kick to the back post was then headed across goal by Ndidi but Martin Dubravka did really well to tip the effort away.

Maddison takes a tumble

Leicester took the lead before half time, as Jonjo Shelvey was caught in possession and Maddison was caught by Jamal Lascelles in the box and a penalty was awarded.

Newcastle were very unhappy with the decision, as Maddison seemed to make the most of minimal contact.

The returning Youri Tielemans slammed home the spot kick to send the home fans wild and make it 1-0.

Buoyed by their opener, Leicester were dominant and Newcastle lost any momentum they had in the game.

Daka delivers as Foxes dazzle

After the break Leicester doubled their lead, as a wonderful move saw Maddison set up Harvey Barnes with a lovely flick and he found Daka (who started ahead of Jamie Vardy, who was rested) to slot home to make it 2-0.

Late on Newcastle had a go as Jonjo Shelvey’s shot was blocked, while Timothy Castagne then played a ball back to Schmeichel which was overhit and almost went in but the Leicester goalkeeper somehow flicked the ball clear with the outside of his foot to save Castagne’s blushes.

But in the end Eddie Howe’s side couldn’t get any control of the game, as the Foxes eased to victory with late goals from Tielemans and Maddison adding extra gloss to the scoreline.

