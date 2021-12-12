Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester City hopes to kickstart a new run of dominance over Newcastle United when it hosts the one-win Magpies on Sunday at the King Power Stadium (watch live, 9am ET Sunday online via Peacock Premium ).

That one win was last time out, as Newcastle beat Burnley to inject life into its relegation fight, and the Magpies also won 4-2 at Leicester in May for its first win over the Foxes in five tries.

Those Foxes sure had enjoyed happy hunting against Newcastle, winning four-straight matches across all competitions by a combined score of 15-4 with two clean sheets and no fewer goals scored than two (twice bagging five).

Ironically and coincidentally, new Newcastle boss Eddie Howe ended a staggering run of losses to Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers in 2020 when his Cherries stunned top-four chasing Leicester City 4-1 during Project Restart. Rodgers had led Liverpool and Leicester City to five-straight wins over Bournemouth, with Howe’s previous win in the tete-a-tete coming when he led Burnley over Swansea City in 2011.

Leicester heads to Napoli for a Thursday afternoon Europa League match and Rodgers used a strong Starting XI for the must result in Italy. Could that affect the Foxes’ chances of a win at home to the Magpies? Leicester has just one win in its last six PL outings — a 4-2 win over old boss Claudio Ranieri’s lowly Watford — and hasn’t kept a clean sheet since a late September win over Millwall in the League Cup. The Foxes have since allowed 27 goals in 15 matches.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Newcastle.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

The Foxes are still without starters Wesley Fofana, Ricardo Pereira, and part-time starter James Justin, which explains their defensive woes. There are also illness woes as Jannik Vestergaard, Ayoze Perez, Ademola Lookman, Kelechi Iheanacho, Daniel Amarety, Vontae Daley-Campbell, and Filip Benkovic are all out.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

The Magpies are looking okay for this one. Ciaran Clark is suspended for his 10th-minute red card against Norwich City, while Ryan Fraser is on the bench after a hamstring strain and Paul Dummett is still far from ready to return.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

The Foxes remain big favorites to win at home, with -143 coming the way of the bettor/ A draw pays +290 a bit better than the +350 odds for a Newcastle win.

Prediction

If you’re a Newcastle fan, you’re thinking, “Yeah the injuries and Leicester’s UEL match are in our favor but I’ve been watching this team for a while and we drew Norwich City two matches back despite playing with 10 men for 80 minutes so surely karma has other things planned for us.” But it’s a new era! Newcastle’s attacking talent is enough to wear away at Leicester’s beleaguered back line. Kasper Schmeichel in goal and Patson Daka up top could provide heroics, and perhaps illnesses will clear up, but maybe — just maybe — Newcastle is up for a point here. Leicester City 1-1 Newcastle

How to watch Leicester vs Newcastle live, stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

Stream: online via Peacock Premium

