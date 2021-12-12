Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester City vs Leeds: The defending champions are winners of six straight and Premier League leaders once again, as they prepare to welcome Marcelo Bielsa and Co., to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

MANCHESTER CITY vs LEEDS STREAM LIVE

Kevin De Bruyne continues to work his way back from his recent case of COVID-19, and the Belgian is expected to make his first Premier League start since Nov. 6. And still, Manchester City won all five games without De Bruyne in the team to start, as they erased a three-point deficit to Chelsea and went top of the table.

As for Leeds, the results have taken a severe downturn in year no. 2 in the Premier League. Ahead of matchweek 17, Leeds sit 15th with 16 points. For comparison’s sake, they were 11th with 23 points after 16 games a year ago. The absences of stars Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford are making life all the more difficult for Bielsa, who could soon become the newest manager on the hot bucket, as it were.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City vs Leeds this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Ilkay Gundogan (back) | OUT: Joao Cancelo (suspension), Ferran Torres (foot), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE), Liam Delap (ankle)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Struijk (knee), Robin Koch (illness) | OUT: Patrick Bamford (ankle), Kalvin Phillips (thigh), Rodrigo (heel), Liam Cooper (hamstring)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Manchester City (-667) | Leeds (+1600) | Draw (+700)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

A season ago, the debate over whether or not Leeds’ press could trouble Manchester City in possession was a worthwhile conversation, but fast-forward a year and it’s quite clear that the gulf in class has only widened. Manchester City 3-1 Leeds.

How to watch Manchester City vs Leeds, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Tuesday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS