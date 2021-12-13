Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The UEFA Champions League draw for the last 16 has been confirmed, and three of the four Premier League clubs will be very happy with the draw they received.

After a technical glitch which incorrectly paired Villarreal with Manchester Untied in the last 16, footage has appeared which shows United not being placed in the draw to face Atletico Madrid. There are calls that UEFA should conduct the draw again.

If the original draw does stand, the majority of English clubs will be delighted with their opponents for the last 16.

Manchester City will face Villarreal, Liverpool will do battle with RB Salzburg and reigning champions Chelsea will face Lille, as the three Premier League title favorites were all handed favorable draws in the Champions League Round of 16.

That wasn’t the case for Manchester United, though, as they were drawn against Paris Saint-Germain, the side they faced in the group stage stage last season and who they knocked out in the last 16 in the 2018-19 campaign. And, of course, we’re going to get Cristiano Ronaldo against Lionel Messi once again.

That’s right, Mauricio Pochettino (who many believe is the favorite to become United’s next permanent manager) will lock horns with United’s current interim boss Ralf Rangnick as the Red Devils will have to keep Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and possibly Neymar (injury dependent) quiet. To borrow a cliche: ‘it just had to be them…’

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich will be an intriguing clash of styles, while Inter Milan vs Ajax is a sneaky good game. Real Madrid and Juventus will be happy enough with their respective opponents, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon.

Below are details for the Champions League draw, with the full schedule, dates, how to watch, latest odds and more.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live, stream and start time

Kick off: Last 16 games take place Feb. 15 to Mar. 16

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League draw for last 16 – Full schedule

Benfica vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich

RB Salzburg vs Liverpool

Inter Milan vs Ajax

Sporting Lisbon vs Juventus

Chelsea vs Lille

Paris Saint-Germain vs Manchester United

