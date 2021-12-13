Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The initial UEFA Champions League draw for the last 16 has been declared void, as a technical issue caused chaos as European soccer’s governing body performed the draw in Switzerland.

But the second draw of the day proved successful. Thank goodness.

[ LIVE: Updates from UCL games ]

After a technical glitch which incorrectly paired Villarreal with Manchester United in the last 16, footage has appeared which showed United not being placed in the draw to face Atletico Madrid and Liverpool also not being correctly placed into a pot.

UEFA then confirmed that the draw would be conducted again at 9am ET on Monday. Here is the statement in full:

“Following a technical problem with the software of an external service provider that instructs the officials as to which teams are eligible to play each other, a material error occurred in the draw for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. As a result of this, the draw has been declared void and will be entirely redone at 1500 CET.”

And here is a look at what happened:

Controversy in the #UCLdraw! ▪️ Man United were wrongly included in the second draw to face Villarreal (their group opponents). ▪️ In the next draw, Man United were incorrectly excluded in the teams to face Atlético (who got Bayern) ▪️ United eventually drew PSG.#UCL pic.twitter.com/cicEXK6I8T — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) December 13, 2021

It definitely looks like #mufc’s ball – in the second pot from the right, back row – was not included in the Atletico Madrid draw. pic.twitter.com/ubxQHdjkQV — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) December 13, 2021

Who fared well?

As for the officially official draw, all four Premier League teams will be very happy with their Round of 16 ties.

Liverpool face Inter Milan, Manchester City were paired with Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea drew Lille (just like they did in the void draw), and Manchester United were drawn against Atletico Madrid after being paired against PSG in the initial draw.

That will be a huge sigh of relief for Man United, and Atletico, as the latter drew Bayern Munich in the now infamous ‘void draw’ earlier on Tuesday.

PSG against Real Madrid is the tie of the round as two heavyweights collide.

Below are details for the Champions League draw, with the full schedule, dates, how to watch, latest odds and more.

How to watch UEFA Champions League live, stream and start time

Kick off: Last 16 games take place Feb. 15 to Mar. 16

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League draw for last 16 – Full schedule

RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon vs Manchester City

Benfica vs Ajax

Chelsea vs Lille

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United

Villarreal vs Juventus

Inter Milan vs Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid

