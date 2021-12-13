Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Manchester United have confirmed they have suffered a COVID-19 outbreak among players and staff, as they have shut down the first team area at their training ground.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

After multiple players and staff members tested positive via a Lateral Flow Test after their win at Norwich City on Saturday, PCR tests have since confirmed the results.

Manchester United released a statement in which they confirmed that several members of their squad are self-isolating and that they have shut down the first team areas of their training ground as a precaution.

Our colleagues at Sky Sports in the UK are reporting that at least four first team players tested positive.

United are due to travel to London to face Brentford in a Premier League game on Tuesday (watch live, 2:30pm ET on Peacock Premium).

What is the latest?

Here is the statement in full:

“Manchester United can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise risk of any further infection. Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols.

“Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a Covid infection and player preparation perspective. Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.”

What next?

Per Premier League rules, a game must be played if a team has 14 players available.

With the Omicron variant spreading in the UK and the British government putting more restrictions in place domestically and in terms of international travel, Premier League clubs may start to reimpose some of the stricter restrictions put in place over the last 18 months to try and stop any similar outbreaks at their clubs.

Tottenham have suffered a large COVID-19 outbreak over the last week and their game against Brighton at the weekend became the first PL game this season to be postponed due to positive Coronavirus cases.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports