To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history, as Paolo Di Canio takes center stage this week.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

On the Wednesday before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 22, while below we take a closer look at one of the greatest goals ever scored in the Premier League.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 22 – Paolo Di Canio’s amazing

This will always be remembered as one of the greatest goals in Premier League history.

Italian forward Paolo Di Canio became a cult hero at West Ham, and across the world, for the way he played the game. He did things other players couldn’t dream of and the former Lazio, Juventus, Napoli, AC Milan, Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday forward turned up at Upton Park with a point to prove.

And boy, did he prove it.

Di Canio helped the Hammers reach Europe and solidify themselves as a top 10 team in the Premier League. He scored dazzling goals and was a constant thorn in the backside for opposition defenders, as he helped talented youngsters such as Joe Cole, Frank Lampard, Michael Carrick and Rio Ferdinand.

Then, on Mar. 26, 2000, Di Canio wrote himself into Premier League folklore with a single swipe of his right foot.

A long ball from Trevor Sinclair found Paolo Di Canio at the back post and he smashed what is best described as audacious scissor volley past Neil Sullivan and in, as West Ham beat Wimbledon 2-1.

Cue pandemonium and wild celebrations at Upton Park as the goal went in. And that was just from Di Canio. Decades on, people still talk about ‘that goal from Di Canio’ and every youngster has tried to pull off a ‘Di Canio’ in the playground. It was pure genius and one of the most unique goals ever scored.

Take a look at the video above and hit play again and again to enjoy one of the great Premier League goals.

