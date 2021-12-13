Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League odds for Matchweek 17 of the season have been released, and we all know the bookies don’t always get it right and there is plenty of cash to be made.

Here are the latest Prince-Wright’s Premier League score predictions as the Premier League 2021-22 season is wild and the EPL betting odds are all over the place with big signings galore and plenty of teams jostling for the title.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The Premier League score predictions below are for Matchweek 17 with so many intriguing midweek games with Arsenal vs West Ham headlining the action.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun with these Premier League games.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

While you can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the long shots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Check out our Premier League score predictions below, plus the betting odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

PRINCE-WRIGHT’S PREDICTIONS

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Manchester City 3-1 Leeds

Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

Chelsea 2-0 Everton

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Brentford 1-2 Manchester United

Norwich City 1-1 Aston Villa

Brighton 0-0 Wolves

Crystal Palace 1-1 Southampton

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Burnley 0-1 Watford

Leicester City 2-1 Tottenham

PREMIER LEAGUE ODDS – full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet

Tuesday, December 14: (+280) Brentford vs Man United (-112). Draw: +265

Tuesday, December 14: (+225) Norwich City vs Aston Villa (+125). Draw: +215

Tuesday, December 14: (-834) Man City vs Leeds (+1600). Draw: +750

Wednesday, December 15: (+130) Brighton vs Wolves (+235). Draw: +205

Wednesday, December 15: (+112) Burnley vs Watford (+235). Draw: +240

Wednesday, December 15: (+115) Crystal Palace vs Southampton (+240). Draw: +230

Wednesday, December 15: (+112) Arsenal vs West Ham (+225). Draw: +250

Thursday, December 16: (+106) Leicester City vs Tottenham (+230). Draw: +260

Thursday, December 16: (-455) Chelsea vs Everton (+1200). Draw: +475

Thursday, December 16:(-1000) Liverpool vs Newcastle (+1800). Draw: +800

Follow @JPW_NBCSports