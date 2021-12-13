Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Juventus could sell USMNT star Weston McKennie in January, according to a report in Italy.

The Italian giants are looking to offload plenty of players from their wage bill, as they look to rebuild their squad under Max Allegri.

Juve’s current squad is bloated and the Turin club currently sit in sixth place in Serie A and are way off the pace in the top four battle.

With that in mind, things need to change drastically at Juventus.

What is the latest report?

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport in Italy says that Aaron Ramsey, Arthur and McKennie could all be offloaded in January to generate transfer funds and lower the wage bill. The report also states that Manuel Locatelli is Juve’s first-choice central midfielder.

It is believed that Juventus are looking to offload Ramsey and Arthur who aren’t in Allegri’s plans, while they will reluctantly listen to offers to Weston McKennie.

Before he was recently injured, the USMNT midfielder has become a regular in Allegri’s midfield in recent months.

His value since his permanent move from Schalke in March 2021 for $20 million has risen dramatically and there will be no shortage of offers for the USMNT star.

Where could the USMNT midfielder go?

McKennie, 23, has been linked with a move to Tottenham in the past month and there will be plenty of Premier League and Bundesliga clubs chasing the combative midfielder.

His value is probably double what Juventus paid for him almost a year ago, as his performances for club and country have been at a high level consistently.

McKennie is clearly a player who can contribute in the UEFA Champions League and his ability as a two-way midfielder, plus his leadership and passion, means he will be well suited to a move to England or Germany.

Watch this space.

