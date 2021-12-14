Brentford vs Manchester United postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Brentford vs Manchester United, previously scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak among the Red Devils’ ranks.

It is not yet known exactly how many Manchester United players and/or first-team training staff have tested positive for the virus, but the club released the following statement earlier on Monday — MORE DETAILS:

“The club can confirm that following PCR test confirmation of yesterday’s positive LFT Covid-19 cases among the first-team staff and players, the decision has been taken to close down first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimize risk of any further infection. “Individuals who tested positive are isolating per Premier League protocols. “Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club is in discussion with the Premier League whether it is safe for Tuesday’s fixture against Brentford to continue, both from a covid infection and player preparation perspective.” “Team and staff travel to London will be deferred pending the result of that discussion.”

NOTE: Everything below the jump regards the previous Premier League preview of the now-postponed match between Brentford and Manchester United.

Stay tuned here for news on the rescheduling of Brentford vs Manchester United.

Brentford vs Manchester United is an intriguing clash on Tuesday (watch live, 2:30pm ET on Peacock Premium) as the Bees aim to record a famous win over the Red Devils.

Both teams are in good form heading into this clash, and just seven points separates them in the table. Thomas Frank has had to contend with plenty of key absentees in recent weeks, but Brentford just keep on rolling. Their late comeback win against Watford at home on Friday sent them in to the top half of the Premier League table, as the new boys continue to defy the odds in their first-ever season in the PL. With goalkeeper David Raya, defender Kristoffer Ajer and star striker Ivan Toney all missing in recent weeks, Brentford’s squad has stepped up admirably to cope with their absence. The Brentford Community Stadium will be rocking on Tuesday as their fans are living life in the big time.

Manchester United have stepped things up under interim boss Ralf Rangnick in recent weeks, as the German coach has won his first two Premier League games in charge, both by a 1-0 scoreline. His main aim was to shore things up defensively and although David de Gea was the main reason they won at Norwich City at the weekend (thanks to three fine saves), they are showing signs of being tougher to break down. Rangnick is building a solid base and he now needs the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes to step up and deliver in attack. United have a pivotal run of winnable games coming up over the festive period and they can put themselves right back in the top four picture.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Manchester United.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Goalkeeper David Raya remains out after his PCL injury and he may not return until April. Ivan Toney has been missing due to COVID-19, while Ajer could return in a few weeks as he continues to work his way back from a thigh injury. Sergi Canos is available after being suspended at the weekend. Josh DaSilva is still out with a hip issue, while Ethan Pinnock is also missing due to COVID-19 and Zanka is also out with a thigh issue. Brentford do not have a lot of lineup options right now.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane remain out with thigh injuries, while Edinson Cavani is working his way back to full fitness. Aaron Wan-Bissaka could return after a knee injury, while Victor Lindelof should be available after he came off at Norwich with abdominal/chest pain. Anthony Martial is struggling with a knee injury and Juan Mata is out with illness. The likes of Lingard, Van de Beek, Greenwood and Luke Shaw are all expected to get a run out in west London.

Prediction

Brentford will play with no fear and this will be a great occasion for their home fans. Manchester United are grinding out wins and this will be a tight, tense game. Their extra firepower should see them through. Brentford 1-2 Manchester United.

