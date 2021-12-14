Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Leicester vs Tottenham: Spurs are set to play their first game in 11 days when they visit the similarly COVID-19-stricken Foxes at the King Power Stadium on Thursday (Watch live at 2:30 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Tottenham had both games against Rennes (Europa Conference League, Dec. 9) and Brighton (Premier League, Dec. 12) cancelled and postponed, respectively, following a COVID-19 outbreak which left them with just 10 fit players. A number of regular starters, including Son Heung-min, Lucas Moura and Emerson Royal, will still be unavailable for Thursday’s game, but manager Antonio Conte has indicated Tottenham will have enough players to fulfill the fixture.

Things haven’t been much, if any, better at Leicester, where seen first-team players have tested positive in recent days. The Foxes were, however, without six of the seven for the 4-0 victory over Newcastle over the weekend.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Tottenham this Thursday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Daniel Amartey (COVID-19), Jannik Vestergard (COVID-19), Ademola Lookman (COVID-19), Ayoze Perez (COVID-19), Kelechi Iheanacho (COVID-19), Filip Benkovic (COVID-19, Hamza Choudhury Illness (COVID-19) | OUT: Wesley Fofana (broken leg – MORE), James Justin (knee), Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Jonny Evans (hamstring)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (knee), Son Heung-min (COVID-19), Lucas Moura (COVID-19), Bryan Gil (COVID-19), Emerson Royal (COVID-19), Oliver Skipp (COVID-19) | OUT: Cristian Romero (thigh), Sergio Reguilon (knock)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Leicester (+110) | Tottenham (+220) | Draw (+260)

Prediction

There will be rust, unfamiliarity and problem some minor fitness issues for any number of the Tottenham players who are able to play on Thursday, making an already difficult away day even trickier. Extenuating circumstances favor the home side. Leicester 2-0 Tottenham.

How to watch Leicester vs Tottenham, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 2:30 pm ET Thursday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

