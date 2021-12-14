Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Norwich vs Aston Villa: The Canaries are winless in their last four Premier League games, as new manager Dean Smith welcomes his (very recent) former club — and replacement, Steven Gerrard — to Carrow Road on Tuesday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Smith was fired by Aston Villa back on Nov. 7, before taking over at Norwich eight days later. After picking up a win and two draws (and conceding just two goal) in Smith’s first three games in charge, Norwich are once again losers of back-to-back games heading into matchweek 17.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have fared much better since Gerrard’s arrival. Three wins from five games is a solid return even before factoring in the two defeats came at the hands of Manchester City and Liverpool — a pair of one-goal games that Aston Villa were very much still alive to the final whistle. Defensively, Aston Villa are virtually unrecognizable after conceding just five goals in five games under Gerrard, compared to 20 in 11 under Smith.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Norwich vs Aston Villa this Tuesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Norwich team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Christos Tzolis (COVID-19), Mathias Normann (abdomen), Ben Gibson (groin), Grant Hanley (shoulder), Andrew Omobamidele (back) | OUT: Milot Rashica (groin), Cristoph Zimmerman (ankle)

🚨 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🚨 ▪️ Cantwell, Williams, Sorensen, Gibson start

▪️ They replace Sargent, Giannoulis, Rupp, Hanley

▪️ Rowe and Dickson-Peters on the bench#NCFC | #NORAVL pic.twitter.com/FkQcLNK4Wh — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) December 14, 2021

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Leon Bailey (thigh)

This is your Aston Villa team to face Norwich City tonight. 🟣 #NORAVL pic.twitter.com/JhNitdjf6n — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 14, 2021

Norwich (+225) | Aston Villa (+125) | Draw (+220)

Prediction

Norwich 0-2 Aston Villa.

How to watch Norwich vs Aston Villa, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET Tuesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

