Romain Saiss’ late first-half goal was enough to lift Wolves to a 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

Wolves were rarely uncomfortable as Brighton was without Neal Maupay and the Seagulls had few dangerous options in the final third. Brighton was also missing Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, and Jeremy Sarmiento amongst others.

Wolves move into eighth place on the Premier League table with 24 points, four more than the Seagulls who have a match-in-hand.

Brighton’s standing, however, is 13th as Graham Potter’s men will be begging the board room for a finisher come January.

Brighton vs Wolves final score

Brighton 0-1 Wolves

Goals scored: Saiss 45’+1

Shots: Brighton 12-8

Shots on target: Brighton 2-5 Wolves

Possession: Brighton 59-41 Wolves

Three things we learned from Brighton vs Wolves

1. Wolves back three a force: Conor Coady is the leader, but we don’t even need to add the “vocal” adjective to that label when Romain Saiss and Max Kilman are bringing the fire on either side of the Englishman. We’ll detail Brighton’s lack of threat up top in a moment but attackers didn’t have many ideas with how to defeat the steady Eddies at the back for Wolves. When there was an issue, it was solved by Jose Sa.

2. Give Brighton a striker: Look, Neal Maupay is a fine player and the Seagulls have loads of chance creators. There’s no denying that, as Leandro Trossard, Steven Alzate, Alexis Mac Allister, and even veteran Adam Lallana can make fancy things happen for a finisher. But Maupay is not going to be a star striker at the Premier League level and Aaron Connolly was certainly not the answer on Wednesday (Danny Welbeck is hurt). Help Potter make Brighton a European threat, board!

3. Wolves midfield already legendary: You know how sometimes you hear an elder supporter among you lavishing praise on players of the past who weren’t goalscorers? With all respect to Ruben Neves — a complete and sensational midfielder — you can already imagine Wolves fans of 2050 regaling their grandchildren with tales of Neves and Joao Moutinho driving Wolves into the PL, then Europe, and keeping them there. Moutinho turned back the clock and was the star of the bunch on Wednesday with five tackles in the win, but even Neves’ subpar day overall — relatively-speaking — came with a terrific assist to Saiss.

Man of the Match: Romain Saiss

Saiss delivers another one

Moroccan international Romain Saiss is not just a strong defender, he’s become a fairly regular scoring option for Wolves.

Saiss has been outscored only by Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves amongst teammates over the last 1.5 seasons, and he was aided by the latter in giving Wolves their 1-0 lead on Wednesday with a well-timed run and solid finish.

Traore flashes danger for Wolves

Adama Traore is now playing less than expected under a second-straight manager but the ex-Barca man continues to make his case for more playing time.

Traore drove at fellow ex-Barca player Marc Cucurella to release fellow Barca man Trincao into the box only to see his teammates’ shot blocked by Brighton.

