Brighton vs Wolves, live! How to watch live, team news, odds, prediction

Brighton vs Wolves is an intriguing clash on Wednesday (watch live, 2:30pm ET on Peacock Premium ) at the Amex as two teams with European aspirations collide. STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON v WOLVES

The Seagulls have struggled to win games in recent weeks but their open, attractive style continues to impress. Brighton have drawn eight of their last 10 games, losing the other two, as Graham Potter’s side have struggled to score goals (they’re the third lowest scorers in the PL) and keep pace with their early season wins. Injuries will be an issue, especially defensively, but they do go into this game well rested after their game against Tottenham at the weekend was postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases within the Spurs camp. Potter has confirmed that Brighton have a few COVID-19 issues themselves, so their squad will be stretched to its limits. Brighton haven’t won a PL game since Sept. 19, but are just six points off the top six and have a game in-hand.

Wolves have lost back-to-back games to Liverpool and Manchester City, both 1-0, but pushed the title contenders all the way. The big problem for Wolves is also scoring goals as they’ve scored just once in their last five games and they’re the second-lowest scorers in the PL with 12. Star striker Raul Jimenez is missing for this game too after his shock red card, so Bruno Lage will lean heavily on Hwang Hee-chan. This is a game Wolves will fancy winning as they look to push back into the top six conversation, but they are just one point ahead of Brighton in the table heading into this game.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Wolves.

The Premier League “Festive Fixtures” take place from Saturday, Dec. 18 until Monday, Jan. 3, and you can watch all 40 matches in 17 days across our platforms right here.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Captain Lewis Dunk remains out with a knee injury, while Danny Welbeck is getting closer to fitness after suffering a thigh injury. Steven Alzate is also close to a return from his ankle injury but is a few weeks away. Adam Webster is likely to miss out with a calf issue, Shane Duffy is suspended and Adam Lallana is a doubt with a thigh injury. That all adds up to a real headache for Graham Potter. The good news? Leandro Trossard is good to go after it looked like he suffered a very serious injury in the draw at Southampton last time out. Jeremy Sarmiento is out for 3-4 months with a hamstring issue. Expect Brighton to use Bissouma or Veltman in more central defensive areas.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Jonny Otto, Pedro Neto and Yerson Mosquera all remain out. Raul Jimenez is suspended so Hwang Hee-chan is expected to start with Adama Traore supporting him, while Wolves may also give more minutes to Daniel Podence who is back in the mix.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Brighton are the favorites at +130 to win, while Wolves are at +235 to win. The draw looks like a good option +205.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Prediction

I don’t think I’ve ever predicted a 0-0 tie, but this is the most likely 0-0 in recent PL history. Both teams play lovely stuff but can’t finish off chances and Brighton are the draw specialists. Brighton 0-0 Wolves.

How to watch Brighton vs Wolves live, stream and start time

Kick off: Wednesday, 2:30pm ET

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @JPW_NBCSports