Burnley vs Watford postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Burnley vs Watford, previously scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak among the Hornets’ ranks.

This is the second COVID-19 rescheduling for Sean Dyche’s Burnley, as the Clarets saw their match with Tottenham postponed over an outbreak amongst Spurs players.

From WatfordFC.com:

“It is with regret the Premier League Board has postponed Burnley FC’s home fixture against Watford FC, due to be played this evening (Wednesday 15 December) at 7.30pm. “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club has an insufficient number of First Team players available to fulfil the match. “The Premier League understands this decision will disappoint and frustrate fans who were due to attend this evening’s game and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused at such short notice. “In considering any application to postpone, the Board considers a range of sporting and medical factors. Each decision is taken on a case-by-case basis with everyone’s health of utmost importance “In light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.”

Burnley vs Watford: The Clarets and Hornets occupy places just on the wrong and right sides of the relegation zone, respectively, ahead of their clash at Turf Moor on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Sean Dyche and Burnley (11 points – 18th place) have survived three previous relegation battles during their current five-year run in the Premier League. Typically, they’ve done it with a top-half defense and not many goals in total but plenty off set pieces, and that appears to be precisely the plan this season. 21 goals conceded is good for 8th-best, 14 goals scored is 3rd-worst and five off set pieces is 8th-most in the Premier League.

Watford’s plan — at least, prior to Claudio Ranieri’s arrival as manager — was the polar opposite, with star attacking trio Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and Joshua King accounting for a combined 17 goals and seven assists (8th-best attacking record in the Premier League), while conceding 31 at the other end (3rd-worst). Oh, the different paths we can take to arrive in the same exact place.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Burnley vs Watford this Wednesday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (thigh), Dale Stephens (ankle) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Connor Roberts (illness)

Watford team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Francisco Sierralta (thigh) | OUT: Ismaila Sarr (knee), Ben Foster (groin), Nicolas N’Koulou (hamstring), Kwadwo Baah (ankle), Peter Etebo (quad), Adam Masina (thigh)

Prediction

Burnley were at their painfully excruciating best against West Ham over the weekend, which bodes poorly for Watford that the Clarets shackled a top-four side in such a manner. Chances will be hard to come by, for both sides, both because of Burnley. Burnley 0-0 Watford.

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET Wednesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

