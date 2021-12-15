Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero announced his retirement on Wednesday in Barcelona at a press conference attended by Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez amongst others.

Aguero is being hailed around the soccer world for his outstanding career, though plenty are lamenting the shortening of a brilliant career by health problems.

The Argentina international and former Atletico Madrid star has been with Barcelona since leaving City at the end of the season.

He was hospitalized in late October and underwent cardiac tests that dictated he’d miss at least three months. That unfortunately foreshadowed the end of his playing career.

Aguero finishes his career with 379 club goals, 260 with Man City, 100 with Atletico Madrid, 18 with Atletico Independiente, and one with Barca. He’s chipped in 118 assists as well. Pretty good. He has 41 goals in 101 caps for Argentina.

He won the Europa League with Atleti and Copa America with Argentina but his trophy haul is very much sky blue: Five Premier League trophies, six League Cups, and an FA Cup.

And perhaps his single-most indelible career accomplishment is the goal against QPR that settled Man City’s Premier League title, depriving despised rivals Man United of a PL crown.

What did Sergio Aguero say?

“I was in the good hands of the medical staff that have done their best. And they told me the best thing would be to stop playing. So 10 days ago I made this decision but I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have some hope but there wasn’t very much (that could be done).

“I am very proud of the career I’ve had, I am very happy. I have always dreamt of playing football since I first touched a ball. My dream was to play in the Primera Division. I never thought I’d get to Europe so I want to show my gratitude to everyone, regardless of wherever I trained.

“Atletico took a bet on me – and the people from Manchester City, you all know I feel about you. I did everything as best I could there and I am very grateful because they looked after me very well. And then here at Barca, the team has been great to me, it’s been incredible. This is without doubt one of the best teams in the world but things happen. I am very grateful because they treat me really well, the fans too.

“And the Argentinian national team. I am grateful to everyone who has come here to see me in this moment, to my family, and the people that work with me. To my teammates – most recently, those at Barcelona, I think I always did my best to help them win but I want to also give my thanks to my teammates who helped me to grow. I will leave now with my head held high, happy.”

How is the soccer world reacting to Sergio Aguero’s retirement?

We take a look back at some amazing @aguerosergiokun fan tributes and special memories! ✨#ManCity pic.twitter.com/DKRlWWW4xS — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 15, 2021

Thank you for everything we've lived together, Kun. It was a pleasure to play by your side. Congratulations on your beautiful and victorious carrer. Thanks! @aguerosergiokun #kun10 pic.twitter.com/XPLFCuZLbP — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) December 15, 2021

Amigo, sé que ha sido una decisión difícil y dura la que has tenido que tomar pero te vas como una LEYENDA. Para mi ha sido un orgullo compartir tantos momentos juntos, dentro y fuera del terreno. Eres mi partner in crime! 🅰️⚽️Mucha suerte en tu nueva etapa! #KunAguero pic.twitter.com/4s7as9QsAk — David Silva (@21LVA) December 15, 2021

One of the best strikers ever! Want to wish you all the best for the future legend. See you soon @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/DLsZ2aL6jg — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) December 15, 2021

El futbol (y yo) te va a extrañar. Siempre contigo hermano ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3mPyyGpNll — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) December 15, 2021

An extraordinary striker has retired from the game, but also a great team mate, a friend and a unique personality. Thanks and respect to an authentic Man City phenomenon.

I wish you nothing but the best legend. @aguerosergiokun #Aguerooooo pic.twitter.com/prYdYS7Wxi — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) December 15, 2021

A true legend of the game.

It was an honour to play with you, Sergio.

I wish you all the best for your future. @aguerosergiokun pic.twitter.com/hMybroRitH — Leroy Sané (@leroy_sane) December 15, 2021

Desde tu debut en primera, hasta hace unos días que celebramos juntos tu retiro. Muchas vivencias compartidas que quedarán siempre en el recuerdo. Gracias por tanto @aguerosergiokun Te quiero mucho! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/2bBR4o2mNq — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) December 15, 2021

