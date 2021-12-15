Sergio Aguero retires, hailed by ex-teammates from Manchester City, around the world

By Dec 15, 2021, 10:02 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero announced his retirement on Wednesday in Barcelona at a press conference attended by Pep Guardiola and Xavi Hernandez amongst others.

Aguero is being hailed around the soccer world for his outstanding career, though plenty are lamenting the shortening of a brilliant career by health problems.

The Argentina international and former Atletico Madrid star has been with Barcelona since leaving City at the end of the season.

He was hospitalized in late October and underwent cardiac tests that dictated he’d miss at least three months. That unfortunately foreshadowed the end of his playing career.

Aguero finishes his career with 379 club goals, 260 with Man City, 100 with Atletico Madrid, 18 with Atletico Independiente, and one with Barca. He’s chipped in 118 assists as well. Pretty good. He has 41 goals in 101 caps for Argentina.

He won the Europa League with Atleti and Copa America with Argentina but his trophy haul is very much sky blue: Five Premier League trophies, six League Cups, and an FA Cup.

And perhaps his single-most indelible career accomplishment is the goal against QPR that settled Man City’s Premier League title, depriving despised rivals Man United of a PL crown.

What did Sergio Aguero say?

From ManCity.com:

“I was in the good hands of the medical staff that have done their best. And they told me the best thing would be to stop playing. So 10 days ago I made this decision but I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have some hope but there wasn’t very much (that could be done).

“I am very proud of the career I’ve had, I am very happy. I have always dreamt of playing football since I first touched a ball. My dream was to play in the Primera Division. I never thought I’d get to Europe so I want to show my gratitude to everyone, regardless of wherever I trained.

“Atletico took a bet on me – and the people from Manchester City, you all know I feel about you. I did everything as best I could there and I am very grateful because they looked after me very well. And then here at Barca, the team has been great to me, it’s been incredible. This is without doubt one of the best teams in the world but things happen. I am very grateful because they treat me really well, the fans too.

“And the Argentinian national team. I am grateful to everyone who has come here to see me in this moment, to my family, and the people that work with me. To my teammates – most recently, those at Barcelona, I think I always did my best to help them win but I want to also give my thanks to my teammates who helped me to grow. I will leave now with my head held high, happy.”

How is the soccer world reacting to Sergio Aguero’s retirement?

