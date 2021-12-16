Chelsea vs Everton: The Blues need a victory over the Toffees when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Thursday (Watch live at 2:45 pm ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com), just to keep pace with red-hot Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Having won just three of their last six Premier League fixtures (3W-2D-1L), Chelsea tumbled from the top of the table a week ago and landed in 3rd place, where they sit ahead of matchweek 17. The gap between Thomas Tuchel’s reigning European champions and leaders Manchester City is five points, thanks to yet another scintillating display from the defending champions on Tuesday. Strangely enough, it’s Chelsea’s defense, which they rode to UEFA Champions League glory last season, that has let them down in recent results (8 goals conceded in 6 games – 1.33 per game, compared to 3 in the first 10 games).

Everton, meanwhile, have actually made Chelsea’s defense appear impenetrable by comparison, with their 12 goals conceded over the last six games (1W-1D-4L) and the 28 they’ve shipped this season (5th-most in the Premier League). Perhaps even worse, the Toffees have scored just four goals in the same period. To say Rafa Benitez is under pressure just 16 games into his Everton tenure would be an understatement, and one of his former clubs might the one to put the final nail into his coffin.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Chelsea vs Everton this Thursday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: N’Golo Kante (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) | OUT: Ben Chilwell (knee) (knee), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (club disciplinary matter – MORE), Richarlison (calf), Allan (adductor) | OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Yerry Mina (thigh), Tom Davies (knee)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea (-455) | Everton (+1200) | Draw (+475)

Prediction

Everton appear to be the perfect opponent for Chelsea at the perfect time, given their need to get star striker and former Toffee Romelu Lukaku back among the goals following his recent ankle injury. Chelsea 3-1 Everton.

How to watch Chelsea vs Everton, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 2:45 pm ET Thursday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

