Jurgen Klopp’s program notes encourage COVID vaccinations, boosters

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has achieved a certain standing in the Liverpool community, let alone the football world as a whole, and has opted to use his Thursday matchday notes to win some minds and hearts.

As COVID-19 postponements continue around the world, the coronavirus pandemic has assured its place in the winter lexicon. The overwhelming majority of the world’s scientists are supporting vaccinations and booster shots.

And, the way Klopp sees it, if the overwhelming majority of soccer experts in the world were recommending something for the game, we’d listen. So…. (h/t to by Luis Miguel Echegarry),

“If I come across friends or people I care about in my life away from football and they tell me they haven’t had a jab yet, I do my best to encourage them to listen to experts. It’s never a case of ‘listen to me’ — it’s always ‘listen to those who know’. “Ignore those who pretend to know. Ignore lies and misinformation. Listen to people who know best. If you do that, you end up wanting the vaccine and the booster. “The ‘stick to football’ abuse so misses the point. … People who are smarter than I ever could be have come to the rescue of society by creating this for the world. We are very blessed in this country and throughout Europe to have such incredible access to it. I see that as a privilege and one I will always be grateful for.”

Whether you agree with Klopp (and the scientists, which is his point), he’s a thoughtful ambassador for a club.

He’s consistent at the very least. Klopp applauded the Premier League suspension and spoke out with a perspective beyond football in the run-up to, during, and after Project Restart.

