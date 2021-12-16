Liverpool vs Newcastle: The Reds will try for a 6th straight victory, just as the Magpies kick off their horrid run of Premier League fixtures at Anfield on Thursday (Watch live at 3 pm ET, on Peacock Premium).

Already sitting 19th (10 points from 16 games) in the Premier League table, Eddie Howe and Newcastle are now set to embark upon a three-game stretch in which they will face Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United in successive games. 20 games will have been played before the January transfer window opens and Newcastle’s new owners can sign their first new player. At what point do Newcastle cross over into “It might not matter who they sign, they’re getting relegated anyway” territory? Probably at some time in the next three games.

As for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp’s men are cruising right along, winning games in entirely different manners from one game to the next, displaying a well-roundedness that perhaps didn’t exist in previous seasons. After scoring four goals against each of Arsenal, Southampton and Everton, Liverpool were made to grind out 1-0 victories against a pair of very tricky sides, away to Wolves and at home against Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa. In those triumphs, keeping the clean sheet when conceding a single goal simply wouldn’t do, they proved they’re ready for any kind fight, anytime, anywhere.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Newcastle this Thursday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

OUT: Curtis Jones (eye), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Nathaniel Phillips (head), Divock Origi (knee), Virgil van Dijk (illness), Fabinho (illness)

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴 How we line up for tonight’s meeting with @NUFC in the @PremierLeague: — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 16, 2021

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Paul Dummett (calf)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Liverpool (-1000) | Newcastle (+2000) | Draw (+800)

Prediction

The betting odds tell a crystal clear story of the team second from the top of the table facing the team second from the bottom of the table. Howe’s gung-ho attacking approach plays right into Klopp’s hands, meaning quick counter-attacking chances will be plentiful. Liverpool 4-1 Newcastle.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET Thursday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

