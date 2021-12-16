Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester United vs Brighton, previously scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

This is United’s second postponement, as a midweek match against Brentford is also slated for rescheduling.

The Red Devils are two points back of fourth place but have a match-in-hand on West Ham and Arsenal.

Brighton lost to Wolves on Thursday to sink into 13th on the table.

From ManUtd.com:

Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, scheduled for Saturday 18 December at 12:30 GMT, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course. The health of players and staff is our priority. Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to COVID-19, the club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors. We will also suspend football training operations at the Carrington Training Complex for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission. We regret any disappointment and inconvenience caused to fans by the postponement.

Stay tuned here for news on the rescheduling of Manchester United vs Brighton.

More to come…

