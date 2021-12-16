Tottenham vs Liverpool: Tottenham hope to play their first game in 14 days when the Premier League title-chasing Reds visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

TOTTENHAM vs LIVERPOOL STREAM LIVE

Antonio Conte’s side was set to return from an 11-day shutdown on Thursday, but their clash with Leicester was eventually postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks currently depleting both squads. Tottenham (25 points, 7th place, now with as many as three fewer games played) are not believed to have received anymore positive test results since having a third straight game postponed (two in Premier League, one in Europa League).

As for Liverpool (40 points), Jurgen Klopp’s men are in scintillating form with six straight victories and just the one point between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City. Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota are in unplayable form at the moment, with the Egyptian superstar tallying 15 goals and nine assists through 17 games and the Portuguese understudy chipping with nine and one of his own, including six in his last nine Premier League appearances.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Liverpool this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (knee), Son Heung-min (COVID-19), Lucas Moura (COVID-19), Bryan Gil (COVID-19), Emerson Royal (COVID-19), Oliver Skipp (COVID-19) | OUT: Cristian Romero (thigh), Sergio Reguilon (knock)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Virgil Van Dijk (COVID-19) Fabinho (COVID-19), Divock Origi (knee) | OUT: Curtis Jones (eye), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Nathaniel Phillips (head), Adrian (calf)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (+400) | Liverpool (-176) | Draw (+333)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Tottenham haven’t played in two weeks and will be without as many as six first-team regulars, if the game goes ahead as scheduled on Sunday. Anything but a Liverpool victory is a massive upset. Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 pm ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Follow @AndyEdMLS