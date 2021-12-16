Full list of Premier League games affected by COVID-19 outbreaks

By Dec 16, 2021, 10:43 AM EST
0 Comments

The winter rise in COVID-19 cases is affecting Premier League fixtures, a decidedly unfestive start to the holiday season as a wave of coronavirus cases in Europe and around the world threatens the population.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for more vaccinations and boosters while Brighton boss Graham Potter has expressed concern as to how much longer matches can continue under the weight of the still-strong pandemic.

Two more PL matches were postponed Thursday, as Leicester vs Tottenham’s afternoon tilt and the scheduled Saturday match between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford is also off.

Thursday marks the third-straight day with the postponement of a PL fixture, and there’s a guarantee of four days-in-five now that United vs Brighton will be rescheduled.

2021-22 Premier League matches set for rescheduling

Sunday 12 December

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Tuesday 14 December

Brentford vs Manchester United – POSTPONED

Wednesday 15 December

Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED

Thursday 16 December

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur – POSTPONED

Saturday 18 December

Manchester United vs Brighton – POSTPONED

