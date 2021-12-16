Full list of Premier League games affected by COVID-19 outbreaks

The winter rise in COVID-19 cases is affecting Premier League fixtures, a decidedly unfestive start to the holiday season as a wave of coronavirus cases in Europe and around the world threatens the population.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for more vaccinations and boosters while Brighton boss Graham Potter has expressed concern as to how much longer matches can continue under the weight of the still-strong pandemic.
[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]
Two more PL matches were postponed Thursday, as Leicester vs Tottenham’s afternoon tilt and the scheduled Saturday match between Manchester United and Brighton at Old Trafford is also off.
Thursday marks the third-straight day with the postponement of a PL fixture, and there’s a guarantee of four days-in-five now that United vs Brighton will be rescheduled.
2021-22 Premier League matches set for rescheduling
Sunday 12 December
Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Tuesday 14 December
Brentford vs Manchester United – POSTPONED
Wednesday 15 December
Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED
Thursday 16 December
Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur – POSTPONED
Saturday 18 December
Manchester United vs Brighton – POSTPONED