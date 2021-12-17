Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa vs Burnley: Steven Gerrard will try to keep the good times rolling and beat yet another side below Villa in the Premier League table when the Clarets visit Villa Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10 am ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

ASTON VILLA vs BURNLEY STREAM LIVE

Through six games under Gerrard, Aston Villa have beaten everyone you might reasonably expect them to beat (Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Norwich City) while losing to the sides you wouldn’t fancy them to beat (Manchester City and Liverpool). In short, Aston Villa are right where they should be — if not ahead of schedule — under the new manager. Having conceded just five goals in six games, compared to 20 in 11 before Gerrard arrived, the genesis of the sharp turnaround is crystal clear.

As for Burnley, Sean Dyche and Co., are headed for another lengthy relegation battle, and they’re bringing one of the Premier League’s worst attacking records to the table. With just 14 goals scored in 15 games, only three sides have fewer to their name this season. It’s a familiar story for Burnley, who are still in the Premier League on the strength of defending over the years, and they’re once again in the top half of fewest goals conceded.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Burnley this Saturday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

The Premier League “Festive Fixtures” take place from Saturday, Dec. 18 until Monday, Jan. 3, and you can watch all 40 matches in 17 days across our platforms right here.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Emiliano Buendia (ankle), Anwar El Ghazi (COVID-19), Morgan Sanson (COVID-19), Jed Steer (COVID-19) | OUT: Bertrand Traore (thigh), Leon Bailey (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee)

Burnley team news, injuries, lineup

QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (thigh), Dale Stephens (ankle) | OUT: Ashley Barnes (thigh), Connor Roberts (illness)

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Aston Villa (-143) | Burnley (+380) | Draw (+275)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links

Prediction

Oftentimes, it’s a lack of patience that undoes sides against Burnley, but Aston Villa have proven more than plenty patient as Gerrard fine-tunes the defense and slowly affords more freedom to the attacking stars. Aston Villa 2-0 Burnley.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 10 am ET Saturday

TV: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Follow @AndyEdMLS