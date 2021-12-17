Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Buoyant Arsenal hopes to stay in the top four by beating an out-of-sorts Leeds United at Elland Road on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via Peacock Premium ).

COVID-19 outbreaks have led to the postponement of several matches and Arsenal can create some top-four cushion — at least cosmetically — with a win at Elland Road.

Leeds sits five points clear of the bottom three but have played two more matches than 18th-place Burnley. They are one of just four PL teams to allow 30-plus goals this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Arsenal.

The Premier League “Festive Fixtures” take place from Saturday, Dec. 18 until Monday, Jan. 3, and you can watch all 40 matches in 17 days across our platforms right here.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Junior Firpo will miss the match through yellow card accumulation, and there are a fair few Leeds players slated to miss through injury or illness: Daniel James, Jamie Shackleton, Pascal Struijk, Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips, and Liam Cooper all look set to miss the visit from Arsenal.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang be back in the team after being stripped of his captaincy? Mikel Arteta’s left that door open, but Arsenal was very good without him and may not see the need for a change. Bernd Leno (groin/hip) and Sead Kolasinac (ankle) remain out.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Arsenal is a heavy away favorite at -115, while a draw will dish out +270 and a Leeds win sends +280 the way of the wagerer.

Prediction

The injuries to Leeds are a huge ask against any PL opponent. Arsenal is another story, with its speed and energy plus solid defending from Ben White, Gabriel Magalhaes, and their fullbacks. Leeds United 0-2 Arsenal.

How to watch Leeds vs Arsenal live, stream and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

|TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

