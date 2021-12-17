Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To celebrate the 30th season of the Premier League, we are counting down and ranking our top 30 moments in Premier League history.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

That’s right, yours truly, Joe Prince-Wright, has selected the top 30 moments in PL history.

This is not only a huge honor, but also a huge headache. How on earth do you condense 30 seasons of magic into 30 individual moments!?

Well, we did it.

How will our Premier League top 30 moments work?

Before each matchweek from now until the end of the 2021-22 season we will unveil the latest moment, as we count down the top moments in PL history from 30 to 1.

From incredible goals to late title drama and emotional sendoffs to legendary players dazzling awe-inspired crowds, we’re going to celebrate and rank the best moments this wonderful league has produced.

Click on the video above to see number 21, as Blackburn Rovers secured the Premier League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season.

Premier League Top 30 moments: Number 21 – Blackburn Rovers win title on final day

Only seven teams in history have won the Premier League title. Blackburn Rovers are among them.

Blackburn’s legendary owner, and lifelong fan, Jack Walker built an incredible team in the 1990s thanks to his huge fortune generated via steel and other business ventures. In the 1994-95 season Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton banged in the goals for fun (the so-called SAS), captain Tim Sherwood dominated midfield and Graeme Le Saux marauded down the left wing, as Sir Kenny Dalglish built an entertaining, attacking team who took the PL by storm in the mid 1990s.

Rovers lost just twice in the opening half of the 1994-95 season, winning 15 of their 21 games and they steamrollered opponents with Shearer and Sutton clinical up top, and center back duo Henning Berg and Colin Hendry forming a formidable partnership in front of goalkeeper Tim Flowers.

Heading into the final game of the season, Blackburn and Manchester United were separated by two points as a late season wobble looked like it was going to cost Blackburn a memorable title win.

On the final day Blackburn were playing away at Liverpool and Man United were away at West Ham.

Everything was going to plan for Blackburn as they went 1-0 up in the first half at Liverpool thanks to Alan Shearer. At the same time at Upton Park, Manchester United trailed West Ham 1-0 and it looked like the title was heading to Ewood Park at a canter.

But then at the start of the second half Man United equalized to give themselves a chance.

Liverpool then came flying back against Blackburn as John Barnes equalized. If Blackburn drew and Man United won, then Man United would snatch the title on the final day of the season.

Cue drama, nerves and desperation galore at Anfield and Upton Park.

Fans of Liverpool were trying to keep Liverpool legend Dalglish informed of what was going on at Upton Park (no Twitter updates in those days, just a portable radio) and United were battering West Ham, who had nothing to play for. But the Red Devils couldn’t grab a late winner as Sir Alex Ferguson was devastated.

Back at Anfield, Jamie Redknapp curled home a late winner for Liverpool but because Man United could only draw at West Ham, it didn’t matter. It went down to the final seconds of the season and it was an incredible spectacle.

Blackburn were crowned champions of England for the third time in their history, and the first time since 1915. Cue wild scenes in the away end as owner Jack Walker and Sir Kenny Dalglish joined Shearer, Sutton, Sherwood and Co. on the pitch to lift the trophy amid jubilation celebrations with the away end at Anfield.

