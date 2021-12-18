Aston Villa vs Burnley postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa vs Burnley has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Villa squad, the Premier League has confirmed.

The announcement arrived just over two hours before Aston Villa vs Burnley was due to kick off on Saturday, and it now means that six of the 10 Premier League games due to take place in Matchweek 18 have been postponed due to a rising number of Coronavirus cases.

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard had confirmed earlier in the week following their win at Norwich that he was missing several players due to positive cases.

He also stated that he was “scared to look at his phone” as players are being tested all the time and the team doctor is constantly calling him about the developing situation as PCR tests were being taken by the squad.

Below is the statement in full from Aston Villa about the Premier League postponing the game at short notice, as Burnley have now had their last two games called off due to COVID-19 cases among opposition squads.

Statement from Aston Villa

“Aston Villa can confirm that today’s Premier League fixture with Burnley has been postponed due to an increased amount of positive Covid-19 test results within our playing squad.

“The results of PCR tests, which were taken yesterday prior to training as well as Lateral Flow Tests, were received this morning and confirmed further depletion of our playing squad which was already impacted upon for our trip to Norwich in midweek.

“All individuals who tested positive are now isolating in line with Premier League and government guidance and protocols.

“The Club is extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Burnley Football Club, both our own supporters and the Burnley fans due to attend the fixture but have acted as swiftly as possible this morning to minimise disruption.”

Premier League statement

“Due to more positive cases in the Aston Villa squad today, the Premier League Board has regrettably had to postpone the club’s home fixture against Burnley, due to kick off at 15:00 GMT this afternoon.

“After reviewing all the new information provided by Villa this morning and receiving separate medical advice, the Board approved the request as a result of the club not having enough players to field a team.

“This decision was based on the number of COVID-19 cases, injuries and illness. The League understands the decision to postpone the match at such short notice will frustrate and disappoint supporters, and apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused.

“The remaining four Premier League matches due to be played this weekend are currently scheduled to proceed as planned.”

The Premier League added that: “With the health and wellbeing of all players and staff the priority, and in light of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures.

“These include protocols such as more frequent testing, wearing face coverings while indoors, observing social distancing and limiting treatment time.”

