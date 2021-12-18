Full list of Premier League games affected by COVID-19 outbreaks

The winter rise in COVID-19 cases is affecting Premier League fixtures, a decidedly unfestive start to the holiday season as a wave of coronavirus cases in Europe and around the world threatens the population.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for more vaccinations and boosters while Brighton boss Graham Potter has expressed concern as to how much longer matches can continue under the weight of the still-strong pandemic.
Leicester vs Tottenham in Matchweek 17 was postponed, as were six of the 10 games in Matchweek 18.
Here is a look at the current situation with regards to games being postponed.
2021-22 Premier League matches set for rescheduling
Sunday 12 December
Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Tuesday 14 December
Brentford vs Manchester United – POSTPONED
Wednesday 15 December
Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED
Thursday 16 December
Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur – POSTPONED
Saturday 18 December
Manchester United vs Brighton – POSTPONED
Aston Villa vs Burnley – POSTPONED
Southampton v Brentford – POSTPONED
Watford v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
West Ham v Norwich City – POSTPONED
Sunday 19 December
Everton v Leicester City – POSTPONED