Full list of Premier League games affected by COVID-19 outbreaks

By Dec 18, 2021, 11:00 AM EST
The winter rise in COVID-19 cases is affecting Premier League fixtures, a decidedly unfestive start to the holiday season as a wave of coronavirus cases in Europe and around the world threatens the population.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for more vaccinations and boosters while Brighton boss Graham Potter has expressed concern as to how much longer matches can continue under the weight of the still-strong pandemic.

Leicester vs Tottenham in Matchweek 17 was postponed, as were six of the 10 games in Matchweek 18.

Here is a look at the current situation with regards to games being postponed.

2021-22 Premier League matches set for rescheduling

Sunday 12 December

Brighton vs Tottenham Hotspur – NBCSN – POSTPONED

Tuesday 14 December

Brentford vs Manchester United – POSTPONED

Wednesday 15 December

Burnley vs Watford – POSTPONED

Thursday 16 December

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur – POSTPONED

Saturday 18 December

Manchester United vs Brighton – POSTPONED

Aston Villa vs Burnley – POSTPONED

Southampton v Brentford – POSTPONED

Watford v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED

West Ham v Norwich City – POSTPONED

Sunday 19 December

Everton v Leicester City – POSTPONED

