Injury-hit, ill, and suddenly third place on the Premier League table, Chelsea hopes to put a stop to the stuttering when it visits in-form Wolves on Sunday at the Molineux (watch live, 9am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ).

The results aren’t as concerning as the concessions for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, as the Blues have allowed eight goals in a five-match run with two wins — over Watford and Leeds — as well as draws with Everton and Manchester United and a loss to West Ham United.

The goal total is double the amount Chelsea conceded over the Premier League season’s first 12 matches as the Blues racked up nine clean sheets.

Wolves, meanwhile, are just looking for goals because the performances have been solid. A 1-0 win over Brighton followed twin 1-0 losses to Liverpool and Man City — far from criminal — and clean sheets against Burnley (draw), Norwich City (draw), and West Ham (1-0 win).

So the question Sunday is obvious: Can Bruno Lage get goals out of his men? If so, there could be an upset on the cards.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Chelsea.

The Premier League “Festive Fixtures” take place from Saturday, Dec. 18 until Monday, Jan. 3, and you can watch all 40 matches in 17 days across our platforms right here.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Raul Jimenez will return from suspension but Jonny Otto and Pedro Neto have been joined on the injured list by Rayan Ait Nouri and Hee-chang Hwang. Yerson Mosquera and Fabio Silva tested positive for COVID-19 and will be monitored moving forward.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

The Blues are waiting on fitness and/or COVID-19 tests for Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho are doubts after suffering injuries against Everton. Romelu Lukaku, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner, and Ben Chilwell are all positive for COVID-19 and do not appear set to return.

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Chelsea is a heavy favorite away from home to the tune of -182 for a win and +280 for a draw, while Wolves would pay out +525 were they to build on the win over Brighton.

Prediction

Will Chelsea keep a team off the board? Can Wolves deliver a goal? There’s no “Why not both?” situation here, but we do think both are good for something. Christian Pulisic and Adama Traore can be difference makers in this predicted split: Wolves 1-1 Chelsea.

How to watch Wolves vs Chelsea live, stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

