Harry Kane does not believe he deserved a red card for a nasty first half challenge on Andy Robertson as Tottenham drew 2-2 with Liverpool.

In fact, Kane isn’t sure it was even a foul…

Kane clattered Robertson as he slid in, and the England captain caught Robertson on his lower leg with his studs raised.

A yellow card was given to Kane, as Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool coaching staff and players were incensed that the Tottenham star didn’t get a straight red card.

VAR had a look but didn’t ask referee Paul Tierney to look at the incident again on the pitchside monitor. But in the second half VAR did ask the ref to look at Robertson’s tackle on Emerson Royal on the monitor after a yellow card was initially given.

Tierney did and Robertson ended up getting sent off. At full time Jurgen Klopp asked for consistency from the officials when it came to the Kane incident and general decisions.

Tottenham star baffled by yellow card

Harry Kane told our partners in the UK at Sky Sports this when asked if he was worried he would be sent off.

“No. Definitely not. It was a strong tackle but I thought I won the ball,” Kane said. “Obviously I haven’t seen it back. When you are playing against top sides and fighting for points sometimes there’ll be strong tackles. They checked it and we move on.”

“It didn’t feel like it and Andy [Robertson] on the pitch said, ‘you just caught my foot’. When you slow things down it makes it look a little worse than it is. That’s what VAR is there for.”

Kane then added this to BBC Sport: “At the time I thought it was a good strong tackle. Maybe it looks a little worse when you slow it down. That’s what VAR is there for. There are going to be strong tackles in a game like this. I wasn’t worried. I was quite surprised [to be booked] to be honest.”

Lack of consistency for Kane, Robertson

It is clear that both of these challenges should have been red cards.

Look at the force of the challenges and the reckless nature of both of them and tell me how they are different. They aren’t is the answer.

If Robertson’s was a red card then Kane’s was, and vice versa. It really is as simple as that.

There is some suggestion that because Kane is England captain and a respected figure on and off the pitch that perhaps he has given more leeway.

Liverpool, and especially Klopp, were upset with the officiating throughout as they also thought like Diogo Jota should have won a clear penalty kick.

Paul Tierney and VAR were at the center of the drama, while Harry Kane believes he was fine to stay on the pitch and not be sent off. It’s hard to agree with you, Harry.

