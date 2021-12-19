Jurgen Klopp fumes at Tierney, wants ‘objective’ refs after Liverpool draw

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jurgen Klopp says referee Paul Tierney must have something against him, but the Liverpool boss doesn’t know what.

The Reds drew Tottenham 2-2 in North London on Sunday and are not happy with several big calls in the game.

First, Spurs star Harry Kane was not sent off for a studs-up challenge on Andy Robertson, who was later sent off for a kick to the standing leg of Tanguy Ndombele.

And Diogo Jota was not awarded a penalty for a perceived foul from Emerson Royal that left Klopp fuming, earning the German manager a yellow card.

Klopp was also left wondering what he’d done to Tierney.

“The ref and the VAR doesn’t say a word,” Klopp said. “I have no idea what his problem is with me. Honestly, I have no idea. In the beginning [after the call] I was a bit more emotional but it’s not allowed in situations like this to be a bit more [emotional]. Mr. Mariner was fine but I don’t know what [Tierney] felt in that moment. He comes over and gives me a yellow card but I would’ve preferred the right call on the pitch.”

Oddly enough it was about a year ago that Klopp was fuming with Marriner for calls against Sadio Mane, but the fourth official was cool with Klopp on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp to referee Paul Tierney at the final whistle: "I have no problems with any referees. Only YOU!" "You have never played football."#LFC #THFC #TOTLIV pic.twitter.com/QQg1W4nxVa — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) December 19, 2021

Klopp will surely be in hot water with the Premier League for questioning Tierney’s objectivity on the day, and he’s also unhappy with Tottenham being well-rested after several COVID-19 postponements. Rested or rusty? He’d prefer rusty.

“The situation at no football club is easy [during the pandemic],” Klopp said. “They come back from quarantine and we have our complete midfield and best center back in the world out, plus our captain on match day.

“[Klopp] just [wants] an objective ref who sees the situation and judges them and not, like, has opinions. He told me he thinks Jota stops on purpose. It’s incredible. He had the best spot on the pitch, eight yards away, and doesn’t give it. I have no idea what his problem is with me.”

His anger and frustration are both understandable but in the words of Ron Burgundy to Champ Kind in “Anchorman,” Klopp might just want to set the next few plays out. He’s livid and getting himself in trouble.

