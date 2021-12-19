NBC Sports Premier League 2021-22 schedule: How to watch, stream live, start times

By Dec 19, 2021, 2:50 PM EST
0 Comments

The 2021-22 Premier League schedule is here, and below are details on how to watch all of the fixtures in the USA with the NBC Sports Premier League schedule across Peacock and our family of channels.

[ VIDEO: Premier League analysis ]

Your weekends between August 2021 and May 2022 are sorted.

As Premier League fans, you’re looking for a few things for your club: opening day, final day, Boxing Day and when your derby games are.

The Premier League “Festive Fixtures” take place from Saturday, Dec. 18 until Monday, Jan. 3, and you can watch all the action across our platforms right here.

All of that info on the Premier League fixtures is below, plus the full fixture list as you can watch all 380 games live across our platforms here at NBC Sports, while other shows such as Premier League Goal Rush (10am ET on Saturday’s) will also be available on Peacock Premium.

[ WATCH: Premier League on NBC Sports in the USA ]

Can reigning champions Manchester City defend their crown? Or will the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea put up a fight for the title this season? What about Tottenham, Arsenal, Leicester City and West Ham, can they break into the top four?

Also, new boys Norwich City, Watford and Brentford will add plenty to the PL, as there are so many intriguing storylines swirling, plus fans will return to full stadiums for the 2021-22 season.

[ MORE: Sign up for Peacock Premium ]

Premier League coverage will be available on Peacock Premium. Viewers can sign up at peacocktv.com. Peacock is currently available across devices, details here. Peacock Premium is included at no additional cost for Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers and Cox Contour customers.

Premier League games on NBC and NBCSN will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs.

Coverage will be streamed via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.

Below is the schedule in full, with dates and times subject to change as the broadcast schedule in the UK is confirmed in the coming months.

Latest Premier League news

Premier League
10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 18
Harry Kane
Harry Kane dismisses red card calls amid VAR, Robertson drama
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp fumes at Tierney, wants ‘objective’ refs after Liverpool...

NBC Sports Premier League schedule: Dates, fixtures, how to watch in USA, Peacock

All games kick off at 10am ET unless otherwise stated

Matchweek 19

Sunday 26 December – Boxing Day!

7:30am: Liverpool v Leeds
7:30am: Wolves v Watford
Burnley v Everton
Man City v Leicester City
Norwich City v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Chelsea
3pm: Brighton v Brentford

Monday 27 December

3pm: Newcastle v Man Utd

Matchweek 1

Friday 13 August

Brentford 1-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 14 August

Man Utd 5-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 3-1 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 1-2 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 3-2 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 15 August

Newcastle 2-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 2

Saturday 21 August

Liverpool 2-0 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 5-0 Norwich City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 0-0 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 2-2 EvertonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-0 Watford – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 22 August

Southampton 1-1 Man UtdFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 0-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 23 August

West Ham 4-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 3

Saturday 28 August

Man City 5-0 ArsenalFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-2 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-1 Brentford – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-2 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-2 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 2-2 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea – NBC/Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 29 August

Burnley 1-1 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 1-0 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Man Utd – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 4

Saturday 11 September

Crystal Palace 3-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 1-0 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 0-1 Man CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 4-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-2 WolvesFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 September

Leeds 0-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 13 September

Everton 3-1 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 5

Friday 17 September

Newcastle 1-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 18 September

Wolves 0-2 Brentford — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-1 Arsenal — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-0 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-0 Southampton — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 1-3 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 3-0 Everton — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 September

West Ham 1-2 Man Utd — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 2-1 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 6

Saturday 25 September

Chelsea 0-1 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-1 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-2 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-2 West HamFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 2-2 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 3-3 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 26 September

Southampton 0-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 27 September

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brighton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 7

Saturday 2 October

Man Utd 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-0 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-1 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 0-0 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 2-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 3 October

Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-2 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 8

Saturday 16 October

Watford 0-5 LiverpoolFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-3 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-0 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-0 LeedsFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 0-1 Chelsea – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 17 October

Everton 0-1 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 2-3 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 18 October

Arsenal 2-2 Crystal PalaceFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 9

Friday 22 October

Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 23 October

Chelsea 7-0 Norwich City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 2-5 Watford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-4 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 24 October

Brentford 1-2 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-0 Spurs – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 10

Saturday 30 October

Leicester City 0-2 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-2 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 0-2 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-1 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 0-3 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 0-1 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 0-3 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 31 October

Norwich City 1-2 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-4 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 1 November

Wolves 2-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 11

Friday 5 November

Southampton 1-0 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 6 November

Man Utd 0-2 Man City — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brentford 1-2 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 2-0 Wolves — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 1-1 Newcastle — NBC / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 7 November

Arsenal 1-0 WatfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 0-0 Spurs — NBCSN / NBCSports.com
Leeds 1-1 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 3-2 Liverpool — NBCSN / FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 12

Saturday 20 November

Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton — NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 1-0 West Ham — USA Network — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Brentford FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 2-1 Southampton FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 4-1 Man Utd FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal — NBC — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 21 November

Man City 3-0 Everton — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-1 Leeds — NBCSN — FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 13

Matchweek 13

Saturday 27 November

Arsenal 2-0 Newcastle – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 4-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 1-2 Aston Villa FULL MATCH REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Leeds – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 28 November

Brentford 1-0 Everton FULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley v Spurs – POSTPONED Watch on Peacock Premium
Leicester City 4-2 Watford FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 14

Tuesday 30 November

Newcastle 1-1 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 1 December

Southampton 2-2 Leicester CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 BurnleyFULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-2 ChelseaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 1-2 Man CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Everton 1-4 Liverpool – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 2 December

Spurs 2-0 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd v ArsenalFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 15

Saturday 4 December

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Newcastle 1-0 Burnley – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 1-1 BrightonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-1 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Watford 1-3 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 5 December

Leeds 2-2 BrentfordFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man Utd 1-0 Crystal Palace – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 3-0 Norwich CityFULL MATCH REPLAY
Aston Villa 2-1 Leicester City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Monday 6 December

Everton 2-1 Arsenal – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 16

Friday 10 December

Brentford 2-1 Watford – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Saturday 11 December

Man City 1-0 Wolves – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 3-0 Southampton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Chelsea 3-2 LeedsFULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 1-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Norwich City 0-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 12 December

POSTPONED: Brighton v Spurs – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Burnley 0-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leicester City 4-0 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 17

Tuesday 14 December

Brentford vs Man UtdPOSTPONED
Norwich City 0-2 Aston VillaFULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 7-0 Leeds – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Wednesday 15 December

Brighton 0-1 WolvesFULL MATCH REPLAY
Burnley vs WatfordPOSTPONED
Crystal Palace 2-2 SouthamptonFULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-0 West Ham – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Thursday 16 December

Leicester City vs SpursPOSTPONED
Chelsea 1-1 Everton – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 3-1 NewcastleFULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 18

Saturday 18 December

Manchester United vs BrightonPOSTPONED
Aston Villa v Burnley – NBCSN – POSTPONED
Southampton v Brentford – POSTPONED
Watford v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
West Ham v Norwich City – POSTPONED
Leeds 1-4 Arsenal – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY

Sunday 19 December

Everton v Leicester City – POSTPONED
Newcastle 0-4 Man City – NBCSN – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Spurs 2-2 Liverpool FULL MATCH REPLAY

Matchweek 19

Sunday 26 December

7:30am: Liverpool v Leeds
7:30am: Wolves v Watford
Burnley v Everton
Man City v Leicester City
Norwich City v Arsenal
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Southampton
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Chelsea
3pm: Brighton v Brentford

Monday 27 December

3pm: Newcastle v Man Utd

Matchweek 20

Tuesday 28 December

7:30am: Arsenal v Wolves
10am: Southampton v Spurs
10am: Crystal Palace v Norwich
10am: Watford v West Ham
12:30pm: Leeds v Aston Villa
3pm: Leicester v Liverpool

Wednesday 29 December

2:30pm: Chelsea v Brighton
3:15pm: Brentford v Man City

Thursday 30 December

2:30pm: Everton v Newcastle
3:15pm: Man Utd v Burnley

Matchweek 21

Saturday 1 January

7:30am: Arsenal v Man City
Leicester v Norwich
Man Utd v Wolves
Watford v Spurs
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v West Ham

Sunday 2 January

9am: Brentford v Aston Villa
9am: Everton v Brighton
9am: Leeds v Burnley
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool

Saturday 15 January

Aston Villa v Man Utd
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Watford
Norwich v Everton
Spurs v Arsenal
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Southampton

Saturday 22 January

Arsenal v Burnley
Brentford v Wolves
Chelsea v Spurs
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Brighton
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Man City
Watford v Norwich

Tuesday 8 February

Aston Villa v Leeds
Brighton v Chelsea
Burnley v Man Utd
Norwich v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Watford
Wolves v Arsenal

Wednesday 9 February

Newcastle v Everton
Spurs v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Brentford

Saturday 12 February

Brentford v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leeds
Leicester v West Ham
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
Norwich v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Brighton

Saturday 19 February

Arsenal v Brentford
Aston Villa v Watford
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Leeds v Man Utd
Liverpool v Norwich
Man City v Spurs
Southampton v Everton
West Ham v Newcastle
Wolves v Leicester

Saturday 26 February

Arsenal v Liverpool
Brentford v Newcastle
Brighton v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Leicester
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Spurs
Man Utd v Watford
Southampton v Norwich
West Ham v Wolves

Saturday 5 March

Aston Villa v Southampton
Burnley v Chelsea
Leicester v Leeds
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle v Brighton
Norwich v Brentford
Spurs v Everton
Watford v Arsenal
Wolves v Crystal Palace

Saturday 12 March

Arsenal v Leicester
Brentford v Burnley
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Newcastle
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Norwich
Man Utd v Spurs
Southampton v Watford
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 19 March

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Burnley v Southampton
Leicester v Brentford
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle v Crystal Palace
Norwich v Chelsea
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 2 April

Brighton v Norwich
Burnley v Man City
Chelsea v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Leeds v Southampton
Liverpool v Watford
Man Utd v Leicester
Spurs v Newcastle
West Ham v Everton
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 9 April

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Everton v Man Utd
Leicester v Crystal Palace
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Wolves
Norwich v Burnley
Southampton v Chelsea
Watford v Leeds

Saturday 16 April

Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Leeds v Chelsea
Man Utd v Norwich
Newcastle v Leicester
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Brentford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Man City

Saturday 23 April

Arsenal v Man Utd
Brentford v Spurs
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Chelsea v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Leeds
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Watford
Norwich v Newcastle

Saturday 30 April

Aston Villa v Norwich
Everton v Chelsea
Leeds v Man City
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Liverpool
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leicester
Watford v Burnley
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brighton

Saturday 7 May

Arsenal v Leeds
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v Man Utd
Burnley v Aston Villa
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Watford
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Newcastle
Norwich v West Ham

Sunday 15 May*

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Leeds v Brighton
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Arsenal
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Leicester
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Norwich
* to avoid a clash with the FA Cup Final on 14 May

Sunday 22 May

Arsenal v Everton
Brentford v Leeds
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Newcastle
Chelsea v Watford
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Leicester v Southampton
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Aston Villa
Norwich v Spurs