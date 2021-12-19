Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola will be on hand Manchester City visits Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday, as he tested negative for COVID-19 after an inconclusive test caused the Catalan boss to cancel his Friday pre-matchg press conference (watch live, 9am ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com ).

Guardiola was in Spain earlier this week for Sergio Aguero’s retirement press conference.

Unless there’s widespread illness or injury amongst Man City, however, the long away trip is only expected to go one way.

City has allowed just three goals in a seven-match winning streak that’s followed a surprise loss to Crystal Palace on Oct. 30, and Newcastle has just one win this season and has allowed seven goals in its last two outings (losses to Leicester City and Liverpool).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester City.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

Newcastle’s best player, Allan Saint-Maximin, is on the bench after a nasty tackle last time out. Jamal Lewis and Federico Fernandez were injured this week to add injuries to the insults being thrown Newcastle’s way. Paul Dummett is still working his way back to fitness from a long-term injury. Jonjo Shelvey is out through injury.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Kyle Walker is building back to fitness after an illness, while Ferran Torres remains out for the long-term. Liam Delap is out, while Benjamin Mendy is in prison. Bernardo Silva starts after feeling some discomfort in the blowout of Leeds.

⭐️ Your City XI to face Newcastle! ⭐️ XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (C), Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling SUBS | Steffen, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Foden, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/hl2BZmUCiP — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 19, 2021

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Newcastle is the longest odds to win of any team over the next couple of matchdays, and the Magpies are at home with the +1500 odds attached to them for a win. A draw is longer odds (+650) than any match before Boxing Day, while City pays -667 for a win.

Prediction

The Magpies haven’t shown the resolve to deal with bad breaks, and City’s likely going to create enough good breaks to deliver another blowout win. Pep Guardiola’s team is humming at an incredible pace. Newcastle 0-3 Man City.

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City live, stream and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: NBCSN

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

