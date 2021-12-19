Pep Guardiola brands Man City half ‘one of our worst’ as more records fall

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was better than most but still not at its best in a 4-0 defeat of Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday.

Think about what that says.

Guardiola called City’s first half at Newcastle “one of the worst we have played this season,” but the Premier League’s leaders were clinical and as usual held almost all of the ball.

[ EXCLUSIVE: JPW chats with Jack Grealish ]

“We played better with the ball, gave players more touches but were losing balls in the first half,” Guardiola said. “We were calm at half-time and spoke about what we should do.”

It was another smashing show from a club that is looking more and more like GuardioIa’s Barcelona teams of the late 2000s.

City’s 2021 will end with it having collected the most away wins in English top-flight history over a calendar year, and the most goals scored in a year since 1963.

“Records show consistency we have as a team, it is not winning titles or finals but it is winning and winning,” Guardiola said. “Records are there to be broken and happy to have them.”

Follow @NicholasMendola