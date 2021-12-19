Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tottenham – Liverpool player ratings were wild to dish out as a crazy encounter took place in north London.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The game swung back and forth as Tottenham took the lead through Harry Kane, then Liverpool came surging back as Diogo Jota made it 1-1 and Andy Robertson then made it 2-1.

Moments after Heung-min Son made it 2-2, Robertson was then sent off.

It ended in a draw, as a pulsating clash saw Jurgen Klopp and Antonio Conte shake hands at the final whistle.

The Premier League “Festive Fixtures” take place from Saturday, Dec. 18 until Monday, Jan. 3, and you can watch all the action across our platforms right here.

Below are the Tottenham – Liverpool player ratings out of 10, with analysis and reaction.

Tottenham player ratings

Hugo Lloris: 7 – Denied Alexander-Arnold early on and swept up well off his line. Steadied things at the back. Could he have done better on Liverpool’s second goal initially?

Davinson Sanchez: 7 – Really good on the ball and held things together. Looks better in a back three.

Eric Dier: 7 – See above. Solid positioning and leadership skills coming through.

Ben Davies: 6 – Out of position on Jota’s goal. Worked hard and solid enough to stop Salah cut inside.

Emerson Royal: 5 – A tough outing down the right. Robertson and Mane caused him problems, especially on the first goal. Should have given away a penalty kick for a foul on Jota. Lucky to not be sent off.

Harry Winks: 8 – Brilliant display. Some wonderful passes forward, snapped in to challenges. Lovely assist on Son’s goal. Made most of his chance.

Tanguy Ndombele: 7 – Worked hard defensively and a lovely assist for Kane’s goal. Helped Spurs get forward. Will he now get a run in the team?

Dele Alli: 7.5 – Worked so hard after getting a chance to start. Alisson denied him a glorious chance to score. Final pass was just off, but made some great runs. Superb to see him back in this kind of form.

Ryan Sessegnon: 7.5 – Another player who took his chance with both hands. Defensively solid as the left-wing back and got forward well too.

Heung-min Son: 7 – Took his goal well but could have had more composure on a few other chances. Never stopped working and stretching the Liverpool defense.

Harry Kane: 7 – Lucky to not be sent off for a rash challenge on Robertson. Lovely finish for his goal and set up Son on multiple occasions. He missed a few clear chances though.

Substitution

Oliver Skipp (64′ on for Ndombele): 6 – Did okay to plug the gaps.

Lucas Moura (81′ on for Alli): 6 – Couldn’t get on the ball that much.

Sergio Reguilon (86′ on for Sessegnon): 6 – Some good runs forward.

Liverpool player ratings

Alisson: 7 – A real mixed bag. Great save to deny Dele Alli in first half, and Kane in the second. Then rushed off his line and got it all wrong as Son equalized late on.

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 7 – Some good efforts on goal and set up Liverpool’s second. Caught out defensively a few times. Lots of quality on the ball.

Joel Matip: 6 – Tried to hold the back four together but missed his regular partner Virgil van Dijk.

Ibrahima Konate: 5 – Shaky as Kane and Son dragged him out of position. A few good blocks, but not his best outing.

Andy Robertson: 5.5 – Set up the first and scored the equalizer but then sent off after a moment of madness to swipe at Emerson Royal. Perhaps he was upset that Kane wasn’t sent off for a similar challenge on him in the first half? Robertson would have had a higher mark if it wasn’t for the red card.

James Milner: 6.5 – Plugged the gaps defensively and used all of his experience. After just coming back from injury, heroic.

Tyler Morton: 6 – Did okay in what was a feisty game for a 19-year-old to make his first PL start. Booked in first half. Got 60 minutes. Solid.

Naby Keita: 5 – Didn’t see a lot of the ball and was a little lost. Like Mliner, he was pushed all the way after just coming back from injury.

Mohamed Salah: 6 – A quiet game for Salah. Almost scored in the move just before Liverpool bagged a second. Sessegnon shut him down.

Diogo Jota: 7.5 – Really good header for Liverpool’s first goal. Continues to deliver when needed. Should have won a penalty kick too. A constant menace.

Sadio Mane: 6 – Worked hard but didn’t have any clear-cut opportunities. Subbed off after Robertson was sent off.

Substitution

Roberto Firmino (60′ on for Morton): 6 – Gave his side some control.

Kostas Tsimikas (82′ on for Mane): 6 – One good run but could have crossed earlier.

Joe Gomez (90′ on for Jota): N/A

Follow @JPW_NBCSports