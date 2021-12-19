Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Tottenham hope to play their first game in 14 days when the Premier League title-chasing Reds visit the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 am ET, on Peacock Premium).

Antonio Conte’s side was set to return from an 11-day shutdown on Thursday, but their clash with Leicester was eventually postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks currently depleting both squads. Tottenham (25 points, now with as many as three fewer games played) are not believed to have received anymore positive test results since having a third straight game postponed (two in Premier League, one in Europa League).

As for Liverpool (40 points), Jurgen Klopp’s men are in scintillating form with six straight victories and just the one point between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City. Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota are in unplayable form at the moment, with the Egyptian superstar tallying 15 goals and nine assists through 17 games and the Portuguese understudy chipping with nine and one of his own, including six in his last nine Premier League appearances.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Liverpool this Sunday with team news, odds, stream link and more.

Tottenham vs Liverpool live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

CHANCE! Ben Davies is through but chooses to pass rather than shoot. He was offside, but a corner is given. Nothing comes of it.

10 minutes to go. Chaos.

RED CARD! After a hefty challenge from Robertson on Emerson Royal, the Scotsman is booked. However, VAR is used and referee Paul Tierney goes to the monitor. He upgrades the card to a red. Robertson is off. Liverpool down to 10 men with 10 minutes plus lengthy stoppage time to go. What. A. Game.

GOALLLL! Son equalizes right away. 2-2. What a ball from Harry Winks. Alisson gets it wrong and Son finishes into an empty net.

WILDDDD + GOALLL! Dele Alli goes down in the box at one end, but no penalty is given. Then at the other end Liverpool take the lead. Salah’s header is pushed out by Lloris. The ball looked to have hit Salah’s hand. Alexander-Arnold whips in a ball and Robertson heads home at the back post. VAR is used. Goal stands. Liverpool lead 2-1.

25 minutes to go. Liverpool starting to dominate possession. Can Tottenham hold on for what would be a very good point?

Roberto Firmino is on for Liverpool, as he replaces Tyler Morton. The youngster has done okay and held his own in midfield. Not an easy game to come in to.

SAVE! Tottenham should be 2-1 up! One ball over the top takes out the entire Liverpool defense. Dele Alli tees up Kane, but the ball is just behind him and Alisson saves. The ball is then cleared for a corner and Kane flicks a header over. Tottenham have to take these chances.

Second half is underway! Spurs have started brightly with Son and Kane linking up well. Tottenham so sharp.

Moments later Diogo Jota goes down in the box under pressure from Emerson Royal. That looked like a foul. VAR checks it but no penalty is given.

GOALLL! It is level. Diogo Jota heads home a cross from Andy Robertson. Lovely finish from Jota. After all of those chances for Spurs, Liverpool pounce to equalize. 1-1. What a game!

SAVE! Dele Alli misses a glorious chance, but Alisson got a fingertip on that. Son races free and finds Dele Alli but his shot is probably just going wide, but Alisson tipped it wide. What a chance for Dele Alli, who looks absolutely gutted that didn’t go in.

Harry Kane is booked and that is a nasty foul on Andy Robertson. Kane goes over the top as he slides in and catches Robertson on the top of his foot. Kane maybe lucky to not get a red card… Moments later Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton is booked for a foul. Spicy.

CLOSE! Tottenham should be 2-0 up. Kane breaks free and sets up Son, but his shot bounces wide and a huge chances is missed by Spurs. Kane is flying around and Tottenham are so direct. Son is played in soon after but Alisson denies him. Son was offside anyway.

GOALLLLL! Tottenham take the lead. Lovely pass from Ndombele and Kane slots home across goal. Just his second PL goal of the season (23rd in all competitions for club and country) and Tottenham’s fans go wild. Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool.

CHANCE! Harry Kane has a shot blocked by Konate. Spurs are flying forward. What a great start to the game. End-to-end!

SAVE! After some good play by Spurs, Trent Alexander-Arnold smashes a shot with his left foot that Hugo Lloris pushes wide. Liverpool look sharp.

Tottenham have settled down a little after that fast start by Liverpool. Ryan Sessegnon is getting a bit of joy down Spurs’ left. Dele Alli is floating around to try and link midfield and attack.

CHANCE! We are off and right away Liverpool almost take the lead. Alexander-Arnold clips in a delightful ball towards Robertson and he heads just wide. Huge chance for Liverpool inside the first 90 seconds of the game.

The fog is thick in north London and this is a massive challenge for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, as they face Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp is without several key players due to COVID-19, while Spurs are almost back to full-strength after not playing a single game over the last two weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup (INJURY REPORT)

QUESTIONABLE: Giovani Lo Celso (knee), Son Heung-min (COVID-19), Lucas Moura (COVID-19), Bryan Gil (COVID-19), Emerson Royal (COVID-19), Oliver Skipp (COVID-19) | OUT: Cristian Romero (thigh), Sergio Reguilon (knock)

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Curtis Jones (eye), Harvey Elliott (dislocated ankle – MORE), Nathaniel Phillips (head), Adrian (calf), Thiago (COVID-19), Virgil Van Dijk (COVID-19) Fabinho (COVID-19), Divock Origi (knee).

Odds and ends (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (+400) | Liverpool (-176) | Draw (+333)

Prediction

Tottenham haven’t played in two weeks and will be without as many as six first-team regulars, if the game goes ahead as scheduled on Sunday. Anything but a Liverpool victory is a massive upset. Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool.

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool, stream live and start time

Kickoff: 11:30 pm ET Sunday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

