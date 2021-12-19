Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Before, during and after Chelsea’s draw at Wolves Thomas Tuchel did not look happy.

Tuchel said he was happy enough with Chelsea’s display despite their 0-0 draw at Wolves.

But the German coach was not happy with having to play the game, as Chelsea requested to the Premier League that the game should be postponed due to seven COVID-19 cases in their playing squad.

That request was refused and Tuchel didn’t understand the decision and called it out before the game.

Does the Chelsea boss have a point?

Speaking to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports after the game, Tuchel had the following to say about the current situation in the Premier League.

🗣 "We talk a lot about safety and protecting the players, not so sure if we did this today." Thomas Tuchel says he wants to speak to the people from the Premier League after Chelsea had their request to postpone the game declined pic.twitter.com/OyQO5djTl0 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021

There is a managers meeting with the Premier League on Monday via a video link, as the league will answer questions and try to plot out the best path forward as COVID-19 cases surge across the UK, and among Premier League players and coaching staff.

The current rule is that if a team has 14 players available to play a game, then the game will be played.

Tuchel and others managers of clubs hit by COVID-19 in recent weeks aren’t happy with not being able to shut down their team for a week or so to stop any further spread.

That is a fair point, and after outbreaks at Norwich, Brentford, Aston Villa, Leicester and Tottenham in recent weeks, the PL may have to tweak the rules to try and help stop outbreaks becoming more widespread.

Point at Wolves not bad

As for the action on the pitch, Tuchel added that Chelsea could have won the game in the second half, as they had plenty of the ball and pinned Wolves back.

Their best chance fell to USMNT star Christian Pulisic, who was playing up front in a false nine once again with Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz missing due to injury and illness.

On the big chance, Pulisic was played in but Jose Sa denied him superbly, and that was as close as Chelsea got as they’ve now dropped points in five of their last eight Premier League games.

Chelsea currently sit six points behind leaders Manchester City and an inability to finish off chances has really hurt them in recent weeks.

They face Liverpool and Man City in the next few weeks and Tuchel will hope to have Lukaku, Havertz and Werner back to try and get back in the title race.

🗣 "I don't care about the point." Thomas Tuchel is happy with the way Chelsea played and felt they did enough in the second half to win the game pic.twitter.com/KBpoqwtoRm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 19, 2021

