Christian Pulisic started in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time this season, as the newly-crowned USMNT player of the year almost won it for Chelsea later on.

The USMNT star was deployed as a false nine once again, as Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are all out through illness and injury for Chelsea.

Pulisic, 23, played the full 90 minutes and almost won it for Chelsea late on at Wolves but the Blues drew to lose more ground in the title race.

Below is minute-by-minute analysis of Christian Pulisic’s display against Wolves.

1st minute: On the ball on the left and tried to link up with Mount, but pass intercepted.

2nd minute: Surged free down the left and won a corner.

13th minute: Occupied the central position up front, but didn’t see a lot of the ball. Isolated.

19th minute: Caught offside.

21st minute: Went down under a challenge from Romain Saiss, but nothing given.

23rd minute: Ran towards goal but Conor Coady denied him with a great tackle just as he was about to shoot.

34th minute: Dropped deep to start an attack, linked up well with James, then latched on to a ball from Kante in the box but Jose Sa shut down the angle for him. Then lofted a cross straight out of play amid ironic cheers.

45th minute + 3: Lovely turn and dribble to keep the ball in a tight area centrally.

48th minute: Ball played towards him up top but Wolves cut it off, and moments later Chelsea couldn’t find him again.

54th minute: Made some good runs in the box as Chelsea dominated possession. Mason Mount couldn’t find him with a cross.

56th minute: Popped up on the left, took on Hoever and crossed to the back post but Wolves clear just before Reece James was about to finish. Good work from the USMNT star, who looked better drifting out wide.

72nd minute: Made a run to the near post but Coady clears just before he was about to finish off a Reece James cross.

77th minute: HUGE chance for Pulisic to put Chelsea ahead late on. Alonso played him in and he surged into the box, but Jose Sa saves superbly to deny the USMNT forward. Big chance. Pulisic looked frustrated with himself.

