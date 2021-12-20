The League Cup quarterfinals will take center stage in midweek before the busy period of holiday action in the Premier League.
Brentford host Chelsea and Tottenham host West Ham in two London derbies, while Leicester City head to Liverpool in a beauty of a game and third-tier Sunderland travel to Arsenal.
All signs point towards London domination in this competition as at least two of the semifinalists will come from England’s capital city.
Below is how to watch the action, plus the full schedule, latest betting odds, predictions and everything else you need.
League Cup how to watch, stream link, dates
Dates: Quarterfinals (December 21-22)
Quarterfinal schedule (all games kick off at 2:45pm ET)
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Arsenal vs Sunderland
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Brentford vs Chelsea
Tottenham vs West Ham
Liverpool vs Leicester City
League Cup quarterfinal predictions
Tuesday
Arsenal 4-1 Sunderland
Wednesday
Brentford 1-1 Chelsea (Chelsea win on penalty kicks)
Tottenham 2-1 West Ham
Liverpool 3-2 Leicester City