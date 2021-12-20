Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Multiple reports state that the Premier League action will continue over the festive period, as clubs have decided not to implement a ‘firebreak’ to help with COVID-19 outbreaks.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Leaders from the PL’s 20 clubs held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the postponements which hit the PL hard at the weekend and if a short break to the action would be the best way to move forward.

Multiple reports from The Athletic, The Telegraph and The Independent in the UK all state that no vote was held on any postponements, and that Premier League clubs decided to continue with the action and the current protocols in place, for now.

Six of the 10 games scheduled to take place in Matchweek 18 were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks at several clubs.

The Premier League “Festive Fixtures” take place from Saturday, Dec. 18 until Monday, Jan. 3, and you can watch all the action across our platforms right here.

With the Omicron variant leading to record case numbers on a daily basis across the UK at the moment, emergency protocols have been brought in to keep players and staff safe at PL clubs.

The UK government has also put extra restrictions in place around fans attending games, as supporters now have to show proof of being fully-vaccinated or testing negative for COVID-19 to enter PL stadiums.

Details from the Premier League

Here is more information via The Athletic on the meeting which took place on Monday:

“The majority of Premier League clubs want to continue playing throughout the festive period despite a spate of recent postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks. Premier League club executives staged a virtual meeting via Zoom on Monday after the weekend’s fixture list had been decimated by several outbreaks of COVID-19.

“The Athletic revealed on Sunday that clubs were set to debate whether or not to postpone an entire round of festive fixtures — but it is understood a large majority of clubs wish to play on. Instead, it is most likely that Premier League clubs will play on and fulfil their fixtures as planned, despite the Omicron variant leading to rising COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom.

“Some clubs, including Liverpool, supported moving one round of fixtures and it is understood that they were not the only side to speak up in favour of the idea. But others argued that such a plan was too complex and riddled with risk. A third option — halting the season completely — was also discussed, although it is understood that no club argued in favour of such a move.

“None of the three options were formally voted on by the Premier League’s 20 clubs. The Premier League listened to their concerns but, ultimately, the decision falls on them. While the Premier League recognises a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it has always been the league’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. They say the health and wellbeing of all concerned remains its priority.”

Background information

Via our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, here is more information as to how the PL decides which games are postponed due to COVID-19 outbreaks and how clubs can put in requests:

“The 2021-22 Premier League handbook includes Covid protocols, and states the Premier League board will ‘only permit the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in exceptional circumstances.’ The board makes calls on a case-by-case basis, and by way of guidance, the Premier League says permission for a postponement will not be granted if a club has 14 or more players from their squad list available.

“In a statement, the Premier League added it would ‘assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with.'”

Follow @JPW_NBCSports