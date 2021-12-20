Tottenham knocked out of Europa Conference League after forfeit

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tottenham have been knocked out of the UEFA Europa Conference League, as they were deemed to have forfeited their final group game against Rennes.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

The clash was postponed by Tottenham on Dec. 9 due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the north London club. Despite making every effort with Rennes to try and rearrange the clash, UEFA stepped in and decided it would handle proceedings.

UEFA decided that due to Tottenham not being able to fulfil the fixture, the Premier League side would forfeit the tie and were handed a 3-0 loss.

That result means that Spurs finish third in Europa Conference League Group G, with Rennes already through as the group winners and Vitesse Arnhem now finishing second in the group and moving on to the knockout round to play against Rapid Vienna. Had Spurs played against Rennes and won, they would have finished second in the group.

Here is the statement from UEFA’s Appeals Body confirming that Spurs are out of Europe.

UEFA statement, impact on Spurs

“To declare the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Stade Rennais FC, that was initially scheduled to be played on 9 December 2021, as forfeited by Tottenham Hotspur FC, who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 0-3 in accordance with Annex J.3.1 to the Regulations of the UEFA Europa Conference League (2021/22 Season).”

Antonio Conte and Tottenham will be disappointed to not be in Europe in 2022, as they were among the favorites to win the newly-formed Conference League.

That said, it will now give Conte extra time to work with his squad on the training ground and that could seriously help them in their push for a top four finish.

Top four rivals West Ham and Manchester United are in the latter stages of Europe, while Arsenal, like Spurs, aren’t in Europe at all.

Tottenham will be disappointed to go out of Europe’s third-tier competition like this, but it will give them an edge in their bid to finish in the top four and return to Europe’s top-tier competition.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports