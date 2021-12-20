Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tottenham Hotspur hopes it can take its 2021-22 League Cup one step further than last season’s runner-up finish, and the next obstacle is London rivals West Ham United on Wednesday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs last won the cup in 2008, while West Ham has never won the tournament. The Irons were finalists in 1966 and 1981, falling to West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool respectively.

Winning Wednesday’s quarterfinal would be a big boost for West Ham, who has been struggling of late after a red-hot start to the season. And capturing the trophy would be a very big deal as David Moyes continues to build the Irons toward serial contention.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte knows a thing or two about winning trophies, too, and would relish etching Tottenham’s name on the trophy as the first winner not named Manchester City since 2017.

Here’s all you need to know about Tottenham vs West Ham.

Latest Tottenham vs West Ham odds (full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet)

Tottenham (+130) vs West Ham (+210) | Draw (+235)

What they’re saying

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte on giving depth players chances to shine in big spots

“My players know very well that I’m here to try to improve the situation, to improve the level of every single player. To improve the level of every player means the level of the team will improve. I want to see desire, I want to see the will to improve and to work. If I see this, I give to my players everything.”

Tottenham vs West Ham prediction

West Ham’s collected just one result from their past three, but the loss to Arsenal is understandable and the loss against Dinamo Zagreb was nothing close to West Ham’s top outfit. The draw at Burnley, however, is a headscratcher and Tottenham has looked pretty darn good under Antonio Conte. Spurs have Palace at the weekend and West Ham will meet Saints, so don’t expect anything but both teams’ top lineups here. Tottenham 2-1 West Ham.

Tottenham vs West Ham how to watch, stream link, dates

Kickoffs: 2:45pm ET Wednesday

How to watch, stream: ESPN+

Live updates, stats, scores via NBCSports.com

